Cyber CEO Brian Johnson Shares Secrets to "Seamless" Cyberbacker Partnership

Host Angelo Cruz of Cyberbacker and Brian Johnson of Keller Williams discuss remote possibilities on CyberCEO - Powered by Mission Matters

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills , Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guest Brian Johnson of Keller Williams discusses his communication strategies on new episode of their podcast CyberCEO

In this episode, Host Angelo Cruz and Keller Williams agent Brian Johnson say transparency is key when it comes to great Cyberbacker-CEO relationships.

Listen to Angelo Cruz and Brian Johnson's conversation here.

Remote Opportunities

"At first it can be a little concerning having someone work remotely," real estate agent Brian Johnson says. But in our current environment, virtual partnerships are increasingly common, and indeed, Johnson says, quite "natural." His team's frequent communication is one reason the process of onboarding and partnering with Cyberbackers has been so successful.

"A Wonderful Partnership"

"The better question would be what they don't do," Johnson quips. His Cyberbackers schedule appointments, manage advertising and social media content, coordinate transactions, and interact with customers frequently. One Cyberbacker, Charlotte, has been with Johnson for more than a year, and is excited about opportunities for growth. For example, Charlotte will soon be more involved in CMAs and market analysis.

Effective Communication is Key

Frequent contact ensures that Cyberbackers understand a CEO's standards and expectations. "We focus on having at least one daily meeting just so everyone's on the same page," Johnson says. "It all circles back to communication."

About: Cyberbacker's goal is to match accomplished individuals to clients who share similar values and goals in order to optimize growth. Find more information at www.cyberbacker.com, or contact Cyberbacker directly by email: growth@cyberbacker.com or phone: +1 801 686 8043

Brian Johnson is a Minneapolis-based real estate agent. Find more information and Johnson's contact information at https://thebrianjohnsonteam.kw.com/

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media KISS PR Brand Story PressWire

Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com

For more details, visit Kisspr.com [PR Distribution for Podcasters]. KISS PR Digital PR & Marketing powers the Mission Matters Business podcast with brand storytelling. T: 972.437.8942

Attachment