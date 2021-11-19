Corporate Wellness Market to Witness Huge Growth in Coming Years with Profiling Leading Companies like Truworth Wellness

Corporate Wellness Market

Corporate wellness is a growing trend among companies of all sizes. While the biggest reason is usually due to cost savings

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

Corporate wellness is a growing trend among companies of all sizes. While the biggest reason is usually due to cost savings, there are many other reasons which make corporate wellness an attractive option for most businesses. Health and fitness should always be a priority for any employer. Fitness programs provide employees with the opportunity to improve their overall wellbeing and increase their level of health risk. Employees who are fit also perform better at their jobs. Corporate wellness represents a way for employers to take control of their employees' health. It helps to ensure that employees remain fit and healthy. It also provides an added benefit of providing physical stimulation and exercise which can help improve employee attendance and productivity.

Get Sample Report with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2062

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global corporate wellness market include Central Corporate Wellness, CXA Group Pte. Limited, Sodexo, Recovre Group, United Health Group, ComPsych Corporation, Wellness Corporate Solutions, ConneXions Asia, Interactive Health, Inc., Virgin Pulse, Inc., ComPsych Corporation, BupaWellness Pvt. Ltd., SOL Wellness, and Truworth Wellness.

Drivers

Implementation of various health initiative across the corporate world for their employees amidst growing prevalence of obesity, depression, diabetes, high blood pressure, and others as a result of sedentary lifestyles and irregular dietary patterns is expected to foster growth of the corporate wellness market over the forecast period.

In addition to this, rapid adoption of weight management solutions, mid-day napping rooms, stress management sessions, and others across SMEs (small & medium enterprises) is expected to supplement growth of the corporate wellness market during the forecast period.

Purchase This Premium Report To Access Full Information @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2062

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has provided an impetus for the global corporate wellness market. The crisis-led restrictions on outdoor activities and social distancing measures have resulted in increasing levels of depression among employees. Factoring in this parable, corporate companies started to arrange virtual consultations, vaccination drives, and nutrition allowances for their employees.

Key Takeaways

The corporate wellness market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increased mental and physical disorders among employees due to sedentary lifestyles. For instance, in September 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that around 280 million people are suffering from depression globally.

In geographical news, the North American region is at the driver’s seat for the global corporate wellness market on the heels of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and improving health policies for employees.

Another noteworthy region is Asia Pacific, which is viewed as a future ace for the global corporate wellness market at the helm of a large workforce and increasing awareness over employee health.

Request PDF Brochure with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2062

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global Corporate Wellness Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2027

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Corporate Wellness Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Corporate Wellness Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Corporate Wellness (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Corporate Wellness (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Corporate Wellness Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Corporate Wellness Business

Chapter 15 Global Corporate Wellness Market Forecast (2021-2027)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

Continued....

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837