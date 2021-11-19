BUSINESS: Robotaxi Market to rise at CAGR of 61.72% through 2028 | AutoX Inc, Baidu, BMW AG, Daimler AG, EasyMile

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The ""Global Robotaxi market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Robotaxi market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

The global robotaxi market was valued at US$ 840.6 million in 2021 and is expected to reach 24,322.8 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 61.72% between 2021 and 2028.

Robotaxi’s are the driverless taxis that are fully autonomous vehicles without a chauffeur. These taxis are fuel efficient that do not emit harmful carbon gases and help in protecting the environment. Currently, market players offers two types of robotaxi’s which include shuttle/van and car.

Major Key players in this Market:

AutoX Inc.

Baidu

BMW AG

Daimler AG

EasyMile

Ford Motor Company

GM Cruise LLC

Hyundai

Tesla Inc.

Waymo LLC.

Market Dynamics

Surge in development of self-driving taxis for ride-sharing companies such as Uber and others will boost the global robotaxi market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, Automotive Maker, Toyota Motor Corp, Autonomous vehicle startup, Aurora and Auto part suppliers Denso planned to develop autonomous minivans (robotaxis) for ride-sharing companies such as Uber and others. The autonomous minivans (robotaxis) will be equipped with Aurora’s self-driving system, with a test fleet to be deployed by the end of 2021.

Moreover, increasing investment by the key players in the automation industry will propel the growth of the global robotaxi market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, Automotive Maker, Toyota Motor Corp invested US$ 400 million in self-driving startup Pony.ai. Through this investment, Toyota and Pony.ai launched a pilot program to test self-driving vehicles on public roads in Beijing and Shanghai. However, lack of proper infrastructural capabilities across the emerging economies such as Mexico, Brazil, and others is one of the major challenge for the growth of global robotaxi market.

Segmental Analysis

Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the Robotaxi market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

