Immunofluorescence Analyzer Market is Expecting Gigantic Growth in Upcoming Years with Insights on Regions, Demands

Immunofluorescence Analyzer Market

Immunofluorescence analyzer is an immunoassay analyzing instrument used by healthcare professionals to diagnose various medical conditions

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Immunofluorescence analyzer is an immunoassay analyzing instrument used by healthcare professionals to diagnose various medical conditions such as cancer, renal injury, diabetes, infection, pregnancy, and cardiovascular disease. Immunoassays are bioanalytical methods that use the specificity of an antigen-antibody reaction to detect and quantify target molecules in biological samples. The principle behind the immunoassay test is the use of an antibody that will specifically bind to the antigen of interest. The antibodies used in the immunoassay can either be monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies. Immunoassay tests work by using antibodies to detect small biological substances in the blood and other bodily fluids. The common uses of immunoassay include hormones, measurement of drugs, tumor markers, markers of cardiac injury, and specific proteins. Moreover, immunofluorescence analyzers are widely used in drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, food testing, and drug monitoring, among others.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global immunofluorescence analyzer market are DiaSorin S.p.A, Siemens Healthcare, EMD Millipore, bioMerieux, Abbott Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, around the world is expected to boost the growth of the immunofluorescence analyzer market during the forecast period. Worldwide, adults suffer from multiple chronic conditions (MCCs). Moreover, chronic diseases and conditions are on the rise worldwide. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% by the year 2020.

Furthermore, rising adoption of innovative technologies and introduction of technologically advanced products is expected to drive growth of the immunofluorescence analyzer market. For instance, in October 2019, UK-based LGC launched its Quanterix Simoa HD-X automated analyzer, becoming the first bioanalytical CRO in Europe to offer HD-X platform in a regulated environment, enabling automated development and performing of immunoassays for unprecedented insights into disease biology as well as drug efficacy and safety.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The clinical significance of the quantitative value of antibodies in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection remains mostly unidentified. Immunoassay can qualitatively detect antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Moreover, Elecsys anti-SARS-CoV-2, a new electrochemiluminescence immunoassay (ECLIA) for in vitro qualitative detection of total antibodies (IgA, IgM, and IgG) directed against the SARS-CoV-2 N antigen, is performed on the cobasVR e801 immunoassay analyzers. This in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the immunofluorescence analyzer market.

Key Takeaways:

The immunofluorescence analyzer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of innovative technologies and increased focus towards early detection and prevention of diseases. For instance, in September 2020, CTK announced the launch of RaFIA Immunofluorescence immunoassay System to meet increasing demand for quantitative rapid tests. This quantitative system is easy to use while offering a high level of sensitivity and a broad working range.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the immunofluorescence analyzer market due to increasing prevalence of chronic disease, introduction of innovative products, and development of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. For instance, in July 2018, J. Mitra launched portable diagnostic solution - the iQuant immunoassay analyzer in the Indian market, in collaboration with IIT Madras. This is a state-of-the-art Fluorescence Immunoassay Analyzer for quantitative and qualitative determination of blood test parameters.

