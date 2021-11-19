Urban Air Mobility Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Emergen Research Logo

The growing need for an alternative mode of transportation and smart city initiatives will drive the urban air mobility market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report on the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market was published by Emergen Research that contains key statistical data of the market and is organized in detailed pictorial representations such as tables, charts, graphs, and diagrams.

The global Urban Air Mobility market is forecasted to be worth USD 15.54 Billion by 2030, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The escalating demand for an alternative mode of transportation in Urban Mobility is one of the significant factors which are stimulating the growth of the UAM market.

Moreover, the demand from companies for an efficient mode of logistics and transportation is anticipated to help in the development of the UAM market. An increase in urban population, a rise in the need to manage limited natural resources with an increase in the focus on environmental sustainability are the major factors for the rise in demand for smart city solutions. The surge in Smart City initiatives will foster the need for urban air mobility, and the market players will have to cater to such demand.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/314

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and covers profiling of the key players along with their product portfolios, Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market position, production and manufacturing capacity, business strategies, lucrative alliances and partnerships, extensive research and development activities, revenue contribution, and gross profit margins.

Key participants include Airbus A3, AIRSPACEX, Aurora Flight Sciences (A Boeing Company), CityAirbus (Airbus Helicopters), Carter Aviation, Bartini, Passenger Drone, Lilium Aviation, Volocopter, and Vimana, among others.

Pivotal feature in the Report

Airbus, Group ADP, and the RATP Group, along with the Paris Ile-de-France region and the French civil aviation authority (DGAC), have announced the launch of a feasibility study to demonstrate an urban system of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The pilot-based operation makes it easier for the market players to manufacture VTOL aircraft and aid them in getting rid of a massive amount of expenses in the autonomous R&D. This type of operation is safer and also implies a lesser amount of research and development costs.

The pilot-based operation makes it easier for the market players to manufacture VTOL aircraft and aid them in getting rid of a massive amount of expenses in the autonomous R&D. This type of operation is safer and also implies a lesser amount of research and development costs.

Innovators know that drones and aerial vehicles and are capable of reimagining urban mobility dramatically and asset delivery. Since then, various companies have built and produced a variety of ideas designed to test short-range aerial transportation.

Vernacular analysis covers a comprehensive breakdown of the market into key territorial to offer better insights about production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, trends and demands, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of key players in each region along with revenue share, revenue growth, and CAGR.

An extensive interpretation of the Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market based on the key geographies of the world offers a strategic insight into the market size and market share of the industry. The key regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Buy an exclusive copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/314

Suspicion disintegrate in the report:

The Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market report offers an elaborate analysis of the different elements of the industry, such as product development and technological advancements, product types, applications, and major expansion strategies undertaken by prominent companies. The assessment has been done based on primary and secondary research with a special focus on technological advancements, prominent industry players and suppliers, and distributors operating in the industry.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/314

The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts. The Urban Air Mobility (UAM) report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Urban Air Mobility Market on the basis of operations, component, range, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)

Infrastructure

Charging Stations

Vertiports

Traffic Management

Platform

Air Taxis

Air Shuttles

Air Metros

Last-Mile Delivery

Air Ambulance

Personal Aerial Vehicle

Cargo Aerial Vehicle

Operations Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)

Piloted

Autonomous

Hybrid

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)

Intercity

Intracity

The report is furnished with the latest changes in the market scenario and demand and supply ratios with regards to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The Urban Air Mobility (UAM) research report offers an initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and offers insights for the businesses to overcome the difficulties raised by the crisis.

Main chapters covered in this report:

Part 01: Market Overview

Part 02: Market Size, by regions

Part 03: Market Revenue, by countries

Part 04: Market Competition, by key players

Part 05: Company Profiles

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market are studied extensively in the report.

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/314

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

Related Report By Emergen Research:

Urban Air Mobility Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/urban-air-mobility-market

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/off-highway-vehicle-telematics-market

Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/remote-vehicle-shutdown-market

Automotive LiDAR Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-lidar-market

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-refinish-coatings-market

Driver Monitoring Systems Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/driver-monitoring-systems-market

Automotive Telematics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-telematics-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.