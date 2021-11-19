Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market with New Business Opportunities Discussed | TopPlayers Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Dickinson

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market

Point of care (POC) testing is the medical diagnosis given after a health care procedure

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

Point of care (POC) testing is the medical diagnosis given after a health care procedure, like blood work, x-rays, MRIs, or ECG, when other diagnostic tests cannot determine the cause of symptoms or illness. Point of care testing is often given before surgery, to determine whether anesthesia has been administered correctly. It is also given soon after a patient arrives in the hospital to monitor vital signs and any other unusual conditions that could have been caused by poor hospital management. Because every condition is unique and requires a different course of treatment, point of care testing is extremely valuable to healthcare providers.

Get Sample Report with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1515

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global point of care diagnostics market include Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Acon Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Trinity Biotech Plc., Johnson & Johnson, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD).

Drivers

Mounting occurrences of chronic, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases in parallel to the growing geriatric population, changing consumption patterns, and hectic lifestyles are expected to foster growth of the point of care diagnostics market throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, rising demand for fertility/pregnancy testing kits, glucose monitoring systems, and others combined with the accelerated approval pathways by regulatory authorities to cater to the burgeoning demand is expected to boost growth of the point of care diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Epitome

The COVID-19 prevalence has accelerated the adoption of point of care (POC) testing solutions across the healthcare sector. Market participants are focusing on developing fast and efficient models to reduce the turnaround time required for testing. In addition to this, crisis-fueled adoption of home-based POC testing kits is on the rise, indicating long-term benefits for the global point of care diagnostics market.

Purchase This Premium Report To Access Full Information @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1515

Key Takeaways

The point of care diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% throughout the forecast period on the heels of increasing prevalence of infectious and respiratory diseases. For instance, in May 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that around 65 million people suffer from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) globally, and another 3 million are succumbed to death due to this condition.

Considering the territorial landscape, the North American region is holding a commanding position in the global point of care diagnostics market on account of early adoption of novel POC testing kits and increased approval rates of various products.

On a related note, the Asia Pacific region is viewed as a future ace in the light of growing penetration of POC devices and improving healthcare facilities.

Request PDF Brochure with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1515

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2027

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Point-of-Care Diagnostics Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Point-of-Care Diagnostics Business

Chapter 15 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Forecast (2021-2027)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

Continued....

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837