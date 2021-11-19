Australia Lime Market Worth USD 339.5 Billion in 2027 | Boral Ltd., Sibelco Australia, Wagners, Lime Group Australia

Australia Lime Market Continues to Bolster with Mondi plc partnering with Adelaide Brighton Ltd and Pope Packaging for the development a new water-resistant paper bag named ‘Rain Barrier’” — Coherent Market Insights

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021

The ""Australia lime market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the Australia lime market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

Lime is a class of calcified carbonated minerals. It consists mainly of aragonite and calcite, which are two distinctly different mineral forms of calcium (CaO3) carbonate (these being carbonates of different ionic radii). It is formed from different organic or inorganic compounds through organic precipitation or mechanical grinding. It was among those minerals which were exploited for building purposes during the Mesolithic age. It is usually found in large flat slabs and is found in many parts of the world.

The Australia lime market was estimated to account for US$ 290.0 billion in terms of value in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period (2019 to 2027).

Major Key players in this Market:

Adelaide Brighton Ltd

Boral Ltd.

Sibelco Australia

Omya Australia Pty Ltd

Wagners

Lime Group Australia

The growing construction industry in Australia is expected to fuel the market growth of lime over the forecast period. According to an article by Lendlease, the construction industry in Australia is the largest non-services sector industry and it contributes US$ 134.2 Billion (2015-16) to the economy every year. Moreover, prefabricated construction is on the rise in Australia as it represents 3% of all construction work in the country, meaning that a total of over US$ 2 Billion is being spent on prefabricated construction every year.

Rising demand for lime coupled with the boost in growth of the steel industry in Australia is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the lime market. According to the Australian Steel Institute, the Australian steel industry composed of all iron and steel manufacturing, fabrication and casting activities. It entails small, medium, large and very large enterprises that together have an annual turnover of US$ 29 billion. The steel industry contributes US$ 11 billion to Australia’s GDP.

The slowdown in the construction sector in Australia due to falling down in residential construction is projected to curb the growth of Australia lime market. According to the ABC news published in August 2019, construction work has fallen by more than 11 %, with the total level of work done down to a level last seen more than two years ago. Residential construction was the biggest drag down 5.1 % for the quarter and almost 10 % for the year.

Australia Lime Market Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Aglime (Agricultural Lime)

Quick Lime

Hydrated Lime

By Region

New South Wales

Victoria

Western Australia

Queensland

Rest of Australia

By Applications

Mining & Metallurgy

Building Material

Agriculture

Water Treatment

Others

