Global 5G Core Market Size, Demands, Key Players, Covid-19 Economic Impact and Forecasts to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G Core Market size is projected to grow from USD 630 million in 2020 to USD 9,497 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 72.0% during the forecast period. The 5G core market is gaining traction due to the evolution of cellular network technology, which has offered higher data speeds and lower latency. The 5G core market is gaining traction due to its cloud-native and service-based architecture that will improve the modularity of products with greater emphasis on low latency, URLLC, eMBB, and mMTC offerings.

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the 5G core market. Key and innovative vendors in the 5G core market include Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), Affirmed Networks(US), Mavenir(US), NEC(Japan), Cisco(US), HPE(US), Oracle(US), Athonet(Italy), Casa SYSTEMS(US), Cumucore(Finland), Druid Software(Ireland), IPLook (China), and Metaswitch(UK).

The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Managed services in the 5G core market outsource a complete network or a part of it on a proactive management basis to improve the network operations and reduce the organizational expenses. These services outsource solutions related to network security, and storage, desktop, server, hosting, applications, and mobile device management. As the 5G core market is in its initial phase, most vendors are not capable of providing a standalone solution and its associate services to the customers. This enforces them to manage a few of the services from vendors who are experts in providing those to deliver the required services to the customers.

Enterprises segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Enterprises are undergoing digital transformation across different industries. Businesses are in various stages of implementing new technologies to develop new solutions, improve service delivery, increase operational efficiency, reduce cost, gain competitive advantage, and meet rising customer expectations. 5G will soon make it into the list of technologies enterprise will consider, with standalone 5G solutions that will enable various new industrial applications, such as robotics, big data analytics, IIoT and AR/VR in engineering and design, as well as new ways to provide remote support and training.

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the 5G core market

APAC has several growing economies, such as China, India, and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the 5G core market. These countries have always supported and promoted industrial and technological growth. Also, they possess a developed technological infrastructure, which is promoting the adoption of 5G core solutions across all industry verticals. The network market in APAC is driven by the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as the IoT, and big data analytics and mobility. APAC is one of the biggest markets for connected devices

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

• By Designation: C-level – 55%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 5%

• By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 40%, APAC – 21%, and Rest of the World (RoW)– 1%

Research coverage

The market study covers the 5G core market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on components (solutions and services), deployment models, end users, network functions, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 5G core market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact¡ªscenario Assessment

Figure 4 Criteria Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 5g Core Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primaries

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 8 Research Methodology: Approach

Figure 9 Market Size Estimation Methodology, Approach 1: Supply Side Analysis Of Revenue From Solution And Services In The 5g Core Market

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology©¤ Approach 1 Bottom-Up (Supply Side): Collective Revenue Of The 5g Core Vendors

Figure 11 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Illustration Of Company¡¯S 5g Core Revenue Estimation

Figure 12 Market Size Estimation Methodology©¤ Approach 2 (Demand Side): Demand Size Market Estimations Through End User

2.4 Implication Of Covid-19 On The Market

Figure 13 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Covid-19 Impact On The 5g Core Market

2.5 Market Forecast

Table 1 Factor Analysis

2.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 14 Company Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.7 Research Assumptions And Limitations

2.7.1 Assumptions For The Study

2.7.2 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 15 5g Core Market: Holistic View

Figure 16 Market: Growth Trend

Figure 17 Asia Pacific To Grow At The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The 5g Core Market

Figure 18 Increasing Demand For Enhanced Mobile Broadband Services To Drive Market Growth During The Forecast Period

4.2 Market In North America, By Component And End User

Figure 19 Solutions And Telecom Operators Segments To Account For Higher Market Shares In North America In 2020

4.3 Market In Europe, By Component And End User

Figure 20 Solutions And Telecom Operators Segments To Account For Higher Market Shares In Europe In 2020

4.4 Market In Asia Pacific, By Component And End User

Figure 21 Solutions And Telecom Operators Segments To Account For Higher Market Shares In Asia Pacific In 2020

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 22 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: 5g Core Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Cloud-Native And Service-Based Architecture

Figure 23 5gc Service-Based Architecture

5.2.1.2 Telecom Operators Emphasize On Embb Services

Figure 24 5g-Enhanced Mobile Broadband Use Cases

5.2.1.3 Industry 4.0 Paved Way For Mmtc

Figure 25 Global Internet Of Things Connections (Billion)

5.2.1.4 Development Of Smart Infrastructure

5.2.1.5 Differentiated 5g Services Via Network Slicing

Table 2 Emerging Use Cases Supported By Network Slicing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Security Concerns In The 5g Core Network

Figure 26 5g Security Threat Landscape

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Low Latency Connectivity With Urllc

Figure 27 Time-Critical Use Cases Common Across Various Sectors

Figure 28 Revenue Streams For 5g Services

5.2.3.2 Demand For Private 5g Across Enterprises, Government, And Industrial Sectors.

Figure 29 Key Functional Areas To Deploy Private Wireless Networks In Manufacturing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Heavy Spending On Deploying 5g Core

5.2.4.2 Uncertainty Around Roi And Other Unprecedented Challenges

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 T-Mobile

5.3.2 Sk Telecom

5.3.3 Nokia

5.3.4 Ericsson

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Wi-Fi

5.4.3 Wimax

5.4.4 Network Slicing In Radio Access Network

5.4.5 Network Slicing In Core Network

5.4.6 Network Slicing In Transport Network

5.4.7 Small Cell Networks

5.4.8 Long Term Evolution Network

Figure 30 Lte Network Launched Worldwide (2019)

5.4.9 Citizens Broadband Radio Service

Figure 31 Three-Tier Model For Citizens Broadband Radio Service Spectrum Access

5.4.10 Multefire

5.5 Regulatory Implications

5.5.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.5.2 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.5.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.5.4 Health Insurance Portability And Accountability Act

5.5.5 Digital Imaging And Communications In Medicine

5.5.6 Health Level Seven

5.5.7 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.5.8 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.5.9 Soc2

5.5.10 Communications Decency Act

5.5.11 Digital Millennium Copyright Act

5.5.12 Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act

5.5.13 Lanham Act

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 32 5g Core Market: Value Chain Analysis

5.6.1 Telecom Original Equipment Manufacturers

5.6.2 5g Radio

5.6.3 5g Core

5.6.4 5g Transport

5.6.5 Network Function Virtualization/Software Defined Networking/Cloud Service Providers

5.6.6 Sysytem Integrators/Managed Service Providers

5.6.7 End Users

5.7 Ecosystem

Figure 33 5g Core Market: Ecosystem

5.7.1 Network Infrastructure Enablers

5.7.2 Government Regulatory Authorities

5.7.3 System Integrators

5.7.4 Industrial Partners

5.7.5 Strategic Consultants

5.7.6 Original Equipment Manufacturers

5.7.7 Customer Premises Equipment

5.7.8 Virtualization Vendors

5.7.9 Cloud Service Providers

5.7.10 Neutral Host Providers

5.8 Patent Analysis

Table 3 Europe Patent Application, By Country

Table 4 Europe Patent Application, By Technology Field

Figure 34 Europe Patent Application: Digital Technology, By Applicant

Figure 35 Standard Essential Patents: 5g

Figure 36 4g And 5g Declared Patent Portfolios By Declaring The Company

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Covid-19 Market Outlook For 5g Core

Figure 37 Increasing Demand For The 5g Core Market Due To Urllc, Embb, And Mmtc

Figure 38 Security Concerns In 5g Core And High Investment In Deployments Of 5g Core Are The Key Issues

5.11 Porter¡¯S Five Forces Model

Figure 39 5g Core Porter¡¯S Five Forces Model

5.11.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.11.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.11.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.11.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.11.5 Competition Rivalry

6 5G Core Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

Figure 40 Market Scenario: Optimistic, Realistic, And Pessimistic

Figure 41 Services Segment To Exhibit A Higher Cagr During The Forecast Period

Table 5 Market Size, By Component, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: Market Scenario, Covid-19

6.2 Solutions

Table 6 Solutions: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Services

Figure 42 Managed Services Segment To Exhibit A Higher Cagr During The Forecast Period

Table 7 5g Core Market Size, By Service, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Services: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Professional Services

Table 9 Professional Services: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Managed Services

Table 10 Managed Services: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

7 5G Core Market Analysis, By Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

Figure 43 Cloud Deployment Model To Exhibit A Higher Cagr During The Forecast Period

Table 11 Market Size, By Deployment Model, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

7.1.1 Deployment Model: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Deployment Model: Market Scenario; Covid-19

7.2 On-Premises

Table 12 On-Premises: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Cloud

Table 13 Cloud: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

8 5G Core Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

Figure 44 Enterprises Segment To Grow At A Higher Cagr During The Forecast Period

Table 14 Market Size, By End User, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

8.1.1 End Users: Market Drivers

8.1.2 End Users: Covid-19 Impact

Figure 45 5g Frequency Bands Worldwide

8.2 Telecom Operators

8.2.1 State Of 5g Commercialization

Table 15 Global 5g Launch

Table 16 Telecom Operators: Capital Expenditure, 2017¨C2019 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Telecom Operators: 5g Core Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Enterprises

Table 18 Number Of Industries, By Sector

Table 19 Global Private Lte And 5g Spectrum, By Country

Table 20 Enterprises: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

9 5G Core Market, By Network Function

9.1 Introduction

Figure 46 User Plane Function Segment To Lead The Market During The Forecast Period

Table 21 Market Size, By Network Function, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

9.1.1 Network Functions: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Network Functions: Covid-19 Impact

9.2 Access And Mobility Management Function

Table 22 Access And Mobility Management Function: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Session Management Function

Table 23 Session Management Function: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

9.4 User Plane Function

Table 24 User Plane Function: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

9.5 Policy Control Function

Table 25 Policy Control Function: 5g Core Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

9.6 Network Exposure Function

Table 26 Network Exposure Function: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

9.7 Nf Repository Function

Table 27 Nf Repository Function: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

9.8 Unified Data Management

Table 28 Unified Data Management: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

9.9 Authentication Server Function

Table 29 Authentication Server Function: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

9.10 Application Function

Table 30 Application Function: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

9.11 Network Slice Selection Function

Table 31 Network Slice Selection Function: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

9.12 Others

Table 32 Others: Market Size, By Region, 2020¨C2025 (Usd Million)

10 5G Core Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

Figure 47 Asia Pacific To Grow At The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

Figure 48 Asia Pacific To Lead The Market During The Forecast Period

10.2 North America

10.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

10.2.2 North America: Pestle Analysis Of The Market

Table 33 North America: Pestle Analysis

10.2.3 North America: Covid-19 Impact

Figure 49 North America: Market Snapshot

Table 34 North America: 5g Core Market Size, By Component, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 35 North America: Market Size, By Service, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 36 North America: Market Size, By Deployment Model, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 37 North America: Market Size, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 38 North America: Market Size, By Network Function, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 39 North America: Market Size, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

10.2.4 United States

Figure 50 United States: Telecom Operator¡¯S Capital Expenditure, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Figure 51 United States: Wireless Industry¡¯S Cumulative Capital Expenditure, 2001-2019

10.2.4.1 United States: Regulatory Norms

Table 40 United States: 5g Core Market Size, By Component, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 41 United States: Market Size, By Service, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 42 United States: Market Size, By Deployment Model, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 43 United States: Market Size, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

10.2.5 Canada

Remaining in the Sample.