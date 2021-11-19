Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,257 in the last 365 days.

Global Respiratory Pathogen Testing Kits Market Size, Trend & Forecast Analysis 2021-2027

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Philips Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biomérieux, Alere Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cosmed, and Seegene Inc

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, United states, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Respiratory Pathogen Testing Kits Market was valued at US$2.49 Bn in 2019 up by 5% over 2018. The market will witness a substantial CAGR of 6.5% between 2020 and 2027.

Respiratory Pathogen Panel Kit means an in vitro diagnostic test for the qualitative finding of following microorganisms from respiratory samples and bacterial/viral cultures using Real Time PCR method. On amplification of conserved region of the microbial genome this Kit is based. There is a multiplexing reaction running in parallel in each tube to notice different targets with the help of four different dyes.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Respiratory-Pathogen-Kits-Market/request-sample

Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Philips Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biomérieux, Alere Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cosmed, and Seegene Inc

Impact of the COVID-19

The outbreak of pandemic has strengthened the market as the number of cases are increasing every single day at an alarming rate. To employ corrective measures in the specified timeframe; it is overbearing to have respiratory pathogen testing kits in place. Top companies along with government bodies are coming together to keep pace with regards to these kits availability.

Regional Analysis

North America and Europe jointly account for around 55% market share currently and the position quo is unlikely to change during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is fastest growing region as many companies are opting for strategic expansion because of the ever-increasing incidences of pathogen-centric diseases. Some of them are also tying up with local players to report the growing demand and provide affordable kits.

Buy Respiratory Pathogen Testing Kits Market: https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Respiratory-Pathogen-Kits-Market/payment-gateway

Key Development

November 2021 Philips advances ultrasound portfolio with new robust imaging tools and features for Radiology to increase diagnostic confidence and workflow efficiency.

November 2021 ABBOTT announced the launch of Similac 360 Total Care, the company's next generation of infant formula with HMOs, major prebiotics structurally identical to those found in human breast milk.

Market Segmentation

By Test Type

  • Pulmonary Function Tests
  • OSA Diagnostic Tests
  • Imaging Tests
  • Traditional Diagnostic Tests
  • Molecular Diagnostic Tests
  • Others

By Diseases

  • Tuberculosis
  • Asthma
  • Lung Cancer
  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases
  • Others

By End User

  • Hospital Clinical Laboratories
  • Reference laboratories
  • Physician Offices
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Get your Customized Research Report: https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Respiratory-Pathogen-Kits-Market/ask-for-customization

About Us


QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition. 


Vishal Thakur
Research Support Specialist
QualiKet Research
6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A
Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com
Website: https://qualiketresearch.com

You just read:

Global Respiratory Pathogen Testing Kits Market Size, Trend & Forecast Analysis 2021-2027

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.