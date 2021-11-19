Iron Oxide Market To Surpass US$ 3.1 Billion By 2027 - CMI | Huntsman International LLC, Cathay Industries,

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Iron Oxide market is projected to reach US$ 3.1 billion by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2019 to 2027).

Iron oxide is a chemical molecule made up of oxygen and iron that can be synthesised or found naturally. It comes in a variety of colours, ranging from black to silver-grey to brown, and is widely used in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, manufacturing, and steel and iron industries. Green iron oxide, black iron oxide, red iron oxide, brown iron oxide, yellow iron oxide, orange iron oxide, and other blends are the different types.

The expanding construction sector around the world, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, is likely to be a major driver of iron oxide market expansion. According to the Australian Industry and Skills Committee, the construction industry generates over US$ 360 billion in sales, accounts for roughly 9% of Australia's GDP, and is expected to increase at a 2.4 percent annual pace over the next five years.

Key players operating in the global iron oxide market are LANXESS AG, Huntsman International LLC, Cathay Industries, Toda Kogyo Corporation, Alabama Pigments Company, LLC, Jiangsu Yuxing Industry and Trade Co., Ltd., Gotcha Pigments, Shenghua Group Deqing Huayuan, Pigment Co., Ltd, Hunan Three-Ring Pigments Co., Ltd., Yaroslavsky Pigment Company And Tata Pigments Company

Market Opportunities

Over the projected period, the increased use of iron oxide in the water treatment industry is expected to provide attractive potential prospects. Ferric ions are commonly utilised in the water treatment process to remove liquid wastes that contain high levels of toxic metals and radioactive compounds, such as arsenic, a frequent natural pollutant found in water that is extremely carcinogenic in nature.

Market Restraints

Exposure to iron oxide can cause chronic health effects such as cancer, reproductive health problems, and other long term effects. Moreover, prolonged exposure can also lead to discoloring eyes and breathing problems. It can also lead to other chronic health problems such as skin rashes, irritations, and burns. Therefore, such side-effects associated with the handling of iron oxide are projected to restrict market growth over the forecast timeframe.

