Contrast Media Injectors Market Size, Industry Growth, Latest Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Analysis Report till 2031 by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is expected to clock US$ ~3 billion by 2031 owing to the rising incidence chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population

The prominent players are progressively implementing several strategies such as collaborative initiatives in order to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in May 2020, German medical technology manufacturer ulrich medical presented a version of its CT motion contrast media injector designed for the American market at RSNA in Chicago. It has the FDA approval and was marketed in co-operation with partner GE Healthcare.

The global contrast media injectors market has been analyzed from four different perspectives–Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

The global contrast media injectors market has been segmented into three distinct categories depending on product, viz. consumables, injector systems, and accessories. The consumables segment is further categorized into syringes, tubes, injector head, and others. The consumables segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to frequent purchase of disposable syringes and tubes as they are needed to maintain safety and hygienic conditions during diagnostic procedures.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global contrast media injectors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America commanded the largest share in the global contrast media injectors market in 2020, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as growing burden of chronic diseases, rapid adoption of technologically advanced products, and developed healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of the region in the market. Furthermore, presence of large number of prominent players is also expected to propel the growth of the market in the region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 CAGR 7.1% 2031 Market Value USD 3 billion Base Year 2020 Historical Data 2018 and 2019 Number of pages 100 - 120 Segment Covered Product, Application, End User

Contrast Media Injectors Market by Product [Consumables, Injector Systems and Accessories], Application [Radiology and Interventional Cardiology], End User [Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers] – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

Table of contents

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Geographic Scope Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2018 & 2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom-Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2020) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CONTRAST MEDIA INJECTORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Consumables Syringes Tubes Injector Head Others Injector Systems Angiography Injector System CT Injector System MRI Injector System Accessories GLOBAL CONTRAST MEDIA INJECTORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Radiology Interventional Cardiology Other Applications

TOC Continue..

