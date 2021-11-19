At a CAGR of 9.2%, Biostimulants Market To Reach US$ 4,597.6 Mn By 2027

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A biostimulant is a type of formulation that enhances plant growth and promotes the healthy development of the plant from seed germination to maturity, hence improving crop output, quality, and tolerance to abiotic challenges. Biostilumant improves the efficiency of plant metabolism, resulting in higher yields and better crop quality.

Company Profiles

Acadian Seaplants Limited, Biostadt India Limited, Omex Agrifluids Ltd., Italpollina Spa, Koppert B.V., Bio Atlantis Ltd., Micromix Plant Health Limited, Trade Corporation International, Valagro Spa, Isagro S.P.A, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, BASF SE, Novozymes A/S, Agrinos A/S, and Dow Chemical Company

Market Opportunities

The industry is expected to develop because to rising government assistance and subsidies aimed at reducing pesticide use and boosting the use of biostimulants. Another major factor expected to drive biostimulant market expansion is the growing number of partnerships among leading companies.

The market is expected to rise due to increased expenditure in research & development by major companies in the development of sophisticated biostimulants. For example, in May 2019, Spanish biotech firm AlgaEnergy and Krishi Rasayan Exports (KREPL) formed a joint venture to produce bio-stimulants based on microalgae that improve soil health, with plans to invest USD 20 million in the business over the following three to four years.

Market Trends

Farmers are increasingly interested in biostimulants since they are a natural substance that is predicted to increase crop yields more efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, biostimulants are rising in favor as items that might improve the return on investment when employed in traditional farming. As a result, market expansion is anticipated.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of Biostimulants and provides market size (US$ Mn and ‘000 Tons) and cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2019 – 2027), considering 2018 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

