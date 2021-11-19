At a CAGR of 8.4%, PEDOT Market To Surpass US$ 7,219,906.7 By 2027

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PEDOT (Poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene)) is a conductive polymer. This polymer offers several advantages such as optical transparency in the conducting stage, low redox potential, and moderate band gap. By 2027, the global PEDOT market is estimated to reach US$ 7,219,906.7, representing an 8.4% CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2027). This is due to the PEDOT's potential to replace designs based on indium tin oxide (ITO). PEDOT is becoming increasingly used for building capacitive switch designs. Capacitive sensing technology is used in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, and other industrial applications.

Major players operating in the global PEDOT market include Heraeus Holding, Ossila Limited, Nanoshel LLC, Nagase ChemteX Corporation, Suzhou Yacoo Science Co., Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert N.V. and Qingdao Topwell Chemical Materials Co., Ltd.

Key Trends:

PEDOT provides a number of benefits over traditional conductive polymers, which has led to an increase in its use. In order to increase their market share, key companies in the industry are focusing on techniques such as acquisitions. Suzhou Yacoo Science Co., Ltd., for example, purchased Shandong Andot New Material Technology Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of conductive polymers and chemicals, in 2016. Suzhou Yacoo Science Co., Ltd. was able to increase its product line in Asia Pacific as a result of this acquisition.

Due to rising disposable income, Asia Pacific accounted for a considerable market share in the worldwide PEDOT market in 2018, and is predicted to rise significantly over the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of portable speakers, tablets, smart phones, and AI-assisted electronics. The PEDOT market is predicted to rise due to increased research and development activity in the region.

Market Dynamic

The antistatic packing trays category has the highest proportion of the global PEDOT market among applications. The touch panels segment, on the other hand, is predicted to grow at the fastest rate over the projection period. PEDOT sensors are used in touch panels to detect temperature, humidity, mechanical stresses, gas concentrations, and other variables. PEDOT is widely employed in a variety of industries, including healthcare, energy, and electronics, because to its high conductivity and stability.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global PEDOT Market, By Polymer Type:

Clevios P

Clevios S

Clevios PH

Global PEDOT Market, By Application:

Antistatic Packaging Trays

Antistatic Coating

Flexible Displays/OTFT Backplanes

Electrochromic Displays

Touch Panels

