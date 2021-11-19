Antibody Testing Market Surpass $ 10,740.69 Mn by 2027 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Antibody Testing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach US$ 10,740.69 Mn Million from 2019 to 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new market research study on “Antibody Testing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product type and Indication ,” The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage (Details)

Market Size Value in (US$ 6,415.90 million in 2019)

Market Size Value by (US$ 10,740.69 million by 2027)

Growth Rate (CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027)

Forecast Period (2020- 2027)

Base Year (2020)

No. of Pages (203)

No. Tables (74)

Segments covered (By Product; Indication, End-User and Geography)

Regional scope (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA)

Country scope (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina)

Report coverage (Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends)

Antibodies are immunoglobulins, Y-shaped proteins that are produced by the immune system to help stop intruders from harming the body. An antibody test is a screening for the presence of antibodies in the blood. The body makes antibodies when it fights infection, like COVID-19 or when patients get a vaccine, like a flu shot. That’s how immunity to a virus is built. These tests are also called serology tests.

Rising Number of COVID-19 Cases across the World

Antibody detection kits are predictive for prognosis and detection of COVID-19 infections to assist the diseases. Since these kits help examine whether a person has developed antibodies in their bloodstream to fight the SARS-CoV-2, it indicates whether a person has been exposed to or has COVID-19. In order to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and increase patient screening, several companies are offering these rapid antibody detection kits to healthcare workers, hospitals, laboratories, and other professionals. Thus, rising incidence of coronavirus cases and growing government approvals for antibody test kits are the few factors responsible for the growth of the market.

Ever since severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was declared a public health emergency of international concern in late January 2020, medical professionals and researchers have been urging the need for comprehensive and rapid testing of citizens to plan measures that can contain the spread of the virus. Over time, real-time polymerase chain reaction tests and antibody tests have emerged as vital techniques for the global healthcare system to manage the outbreak. Antibody detection is essential for differential diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2. It is a test performed by patient serum or plasma with reagent red cells. Determination of specific antibodies to viral and bacterial pathogens and parasites facilitates the correct therapeutic measures to be taken. Antibody testing is critical for implementing an effective and efficient public health strategy to minimize the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It should be adopted for important clinical utility cases and support return-to-work strategy globally.

COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. This challenge will be frightening especially in developing countries across the globe as it will lead to reducing imports due to disruptions in global trade. Till date no definitive treatment against COVID 19 has been established. Hence, lack of definitive therapy offers significant opportunities for antibody testing market as US FDA has recently approved use of plasma therapy for critically ill COVID 19 patients. In long run Antibody Testing market will have significant growth prospects as many market players has received emergency use authorization for their newly developed antibody tests. All such developments will add up to the future demand for antibody testing market.

Global Antibody Testing Market, based on indication, the Antibody Testing market is segmented into Pregnancy, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Endocrine Diseases, Others. The Infectious Diseases segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% in the market during the forecast period.

Global Antibody Testing Market, based on end user, the Antibody Testing market is segmented into Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Biopharmaceutical Companies. The Diagnostic Laboratories segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.4 % in the market during the forecast period.

Antibody Testing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckton, Dickinson And Company, F. Hoffmann La Roche, Agilent Technologies, DiaSorin, Zeus Scientific, ABCAM, Trinity Biotech are among the leading companies operating in the Antibody Testing market.

Product launches and expansion strategy are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. These strategies are commonly adopted by the market players in order to expand its product portfolio.

