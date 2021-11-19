Evmann’s ‘Eyes’ are on New Investments at the Eyecelerator@AAO 2021 in New Orleans
The American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery hosted another high-level ‘Eyecelerator’ conference
The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) hosted another high-level ‘Eyecelerator’ conference for all innovation stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, executives, investors, and ophthalmologists. 2021’s Eyecelerator@AAO conference brought together leading ophthalmic companies and important new startups to provide fresh perspectives. This year’s event was held in conjunction with AAO’s annual meeting in New Orleans.
Dutch investment company Evmann Investments Holding BV with its chairman of the board Dr. Ercan Varlibas was one of the most active participants at the event.
Here is Dr. Varlibas’s statement from after the event: “sustainability and innovation are our main priorities to achieving our target of being a unicorn company with a value of over €1 billion. Ophthalmology is always an attractive specialty for investors since innovative technologies are rapidly adopted by very sophisticated ophthalmologists to create clear benefits for patients. I am proud to announce that our leading innovative global biotechnology company, VSY Biotechnology GmbH, recently launched AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive®, the first and only trifocal presbyopia-correcting (PC-IOL) intraocular lens with patented enhanced Sinusoidal Vision Technology (SVT®). This exciting new product has been introduced in line with the innovative new Golden Ratio in Spectacle Independence concept. The ubiquity and astounding functionality of the Golden Ratio in nature suggest its immense importance from geometry to the human body as one of the most significant and aesthetically pleasing numbers in the Universe. Golden Ratio experience in spectacle independence refers to improving the lives of patients by optimizing vision quality based on their needs. This revolutionary development in cataract surgery will improve the visual performance of many patients”.
Evmann Investments Holding BV is a holding company that currently makes investments in the fields of ophthalmology and orthopedics. Evmann’s strategy in line with its motto “Invest for Life” is to create value in areas that positively affect health. The Company’s headquarters are in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and manages its global businesses through its two main German group companies; VSY Biotechnology GmbH and Alsanza Medizintechnik und Pharma GmbH, delivering products to more than 90 countries through their sales network. The development of innovative products through R&D activities is one of Evmann’s strategic priorities and its main focus is to create sustainable growth in all areas it operates in.
