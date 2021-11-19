Energy Management System (EMS) Market Expected to rise at CAGR of 14.8% through 2027 | Siemens AG, CA Technologies, ABB

Energy Management System (EMS) Market

The ""Global Energy Management System (EMS) market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Energy Management System (EMS) market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

The global energy management system (EMS) market was valued at US$ 9,224.6 Mn in 2019 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

An energy management system is a database of information that deals with energy usage, resources, financial data, and other essential factors that assist organizations in monitoring, analyzing, and controlling applications. The data analyzed in this process can be historical or can be real-time. EMS is typically used by large enterprises to track and monitor the energy usage in their facilities. The constant monitoring and optimization of equipment energy use and predictive maintenance scheduling facilitate organizations to reduce maintenance costs and extend the life of energy-consuming assets. Currently, enterprises are required to monitor and analyze their performance in a number of ways

Major Key players in this Market:

Chneider Electric SE

Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

CA Technologies

General Electric Company

Emerson Process Management

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

International Business Machine Corporation.

Segmental Analysis

Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the Energy Management System (EMS) market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.

Energy Management System (EMS) Market Segmentation

By Deployment

Cloud Based

On Premise

By Vertical

Automotive

Building Automation

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Power and Energy

Others (F&B, Government etc.)

By Software

Utility Energy Management

Industrial Energy Management

Enterprise Carbon and Energy Management

Residential Energy Management

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Developments

Key companies in the market are focused on partnerships, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2017, Siemens AG partnered with Bently Systems, a U.S.-based software development company, in order to accelerate digitalization of planning, design, and operations for power utilities. The objective of the partnership is to integrate solutions of both companies to offer customers innovative solutions for energy management such as decentralization in the energy industry.

Major market companies are involved in product launch, in order to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2017, Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd. launched ABB Ability Electrical Distribution Control System – a cloud-based energy management solution – in the U.S market to facilitate customers with reduction in operating costs of up to 30%. The product enables direct supervision of electrical assets and reporting functions.

Covered FAQ’s:

What factors will limit the growth of the Energy Management System (EMS) market?

In the Energy Management System (EMS) industry, which end-use segment will grow at the fastest CAGR?

In the Energy Management System (EMS) market, who are the up-and-coming players?

Is the Energy Management System (EMS) market very concentrated?

Which factors are promoting the growth of the Energy Management System (EMS) market?

What are the most recent Energy Management System (EMS) product innovations?

In the Energy Management System (EMS) market, which product segment will be the most profitable?

What reasons are causing the Energy Management System (EMS) market to become more competitive?

What strategic actions have the players in the Energy Management System (EMS) industry taken?

Which part of the country will see inactive growth?

