Energy Management System (EMS) Market Expected to rise at CAGR of 14.8% through 2027 | Siemens AG, CA Technologies, ABB
The ""Global Energy Management System (EMS) market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Energy Management System (EMS) market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.
The global energy management system (EMS) market was valued at US$ 9,224.6 Mn in 2019 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period (2019-2027).
An energy management system is a database of information that deals with energy usage, resources, financial data, and other essential factors that assist organizations in monitoring, analyzing, and controlling applications. The data analyzed in this process can be historical or can be real-time. EMS is typically used by large enterprises to track and monitor the energy usage in their facilities. The constant monitoring and optimization of equipment energy use and predictive maintenance scheduling facilitate organizations to reduce maintenance costs and extend the life of energy-consuming assets. Currently, enterprises are required to monitor and analyze their performance in a number of ways
Major Key players in this Market:
Chneider Electric SE
Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd.
Eaton Corporation PLC
Cisco Systems Inc.
CA Technologies
General Electric Company
Emerson Process Management
Honeywell International Inc.
Siemens AG
International Business Machine Corporation.
Segmental Analysis
Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the Energy Management System (EMS) market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.
Energy Management System (EMS) Market Segmentation
By Deployment
Cloud Based
On Premise
By Vertical
Automotive
Building Automation
Oil & Gas
Manufacturing
Pharmaceutical
Power and Energy
Others (F&B, Government etc.)
By Software
Utility Energy Management
Industrial Energy Management
Enterprise Carbon and Energy Management
Residential Energy Management
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Key Developments
Key companies in the market are focused on partnerships, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2017, Siemens AG partnered with Bently Systems, a U.S.-based software development company, in order to accelerate digitalization of planning, design, and operations for power utilities. The objective of the partnership is to integrate solutions of both companies to offer customers innovative solutions for energy management such as decentralization in the energy industry.
Major market companies are involved in product launch, in order to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2017, Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd. launched ABB Ability Electrical Distribution Control System – a cloud-based energy management solution – in the U.S market to facilitate customers with reduction in operating costs of up to 30%. The product enables direct supervision of electrical assets and reporting functions.
