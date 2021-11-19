Global Black Pepper Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Opportunity, Industry Demand and Competitive Outlook

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Black Pepper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global black pepper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Black pepper is a strong and hot-tasting spice, which is produced from dried and ground peppercorns. It belongs to the Piperaceae family and is widely known as the king of spices owing to the high content of antioxidants, carotenes, flavonoids and vitamins A and C. It stimulates digestion, improves blood sugar control, lowers cholesterol levels and has anti-inflammatory properties. Black pepper is also useful in curing neuralgia, scabies, stomach infections, bronchitis and vitiligo.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Although mostly used in savory dishes, black pepper is also gaining traction as a taste booster in sweets and bakery products. The burgeoning food and beverage industry, along with the increasing consumption of bakery, fried, confectionery and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, such as cakes, chocolates and garlic bread, is boosting the overall sales of black pepper around the world. Apart from this, the rising demand for natural flavor enhancers is also propelling the black pepper market growth. Moreover, owing to its antibacterial and antioxidant properties, black pepper is widely used in the production of numerous skincare products. With the rising health awareness among consumers about the benefits of black pepper, it is further being included in the daily diet. Apart from this, it is also used by smokers to minimize nicotine cravings.

Black Pepper Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global black pepper market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Webb James

Olam International Limited

MDH

Vietnam Spice Company

British Pepper and Spice

Everest Spices

Catch

McCormick

Brazil Trade Business

Baria Pepper

Indian Valley Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global black pepper market on the basis of product, source, form, distribution channel, application and region.

Market Breakup by Product:

Brazilian Black Pepper

Lampang Black Pepper

Malabar Black Pepper

Sarawak Black Pepper

Talamanca Black Pepper

Tellicherry Black Pepper

Vietnamese Black Pepper

Market Breakup by Source:

Organic

Inorganic

Market Breakup by Form:

Ground Black Pepper

Rough Cracked Black Pepper

Whole Black Pepper

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Market Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Vietnam

Indonesia

India

Brazil

Malaysia

Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

