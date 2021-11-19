Cooling Tower Market Share, Size, Growth Drivers, Key Players, Industry Trends and Opportunity 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cooling Tower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026, the global cooling tower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. A cooling tower stands for a heat removal device that utilizes water for releasing the waste heat into the atmosphere. It provides several benefits, including optimal cooling, water conservation, energy efficiency, corrosion resistance, cost-effectiveness, high durability, easy installation, reduced noise pollution, longer service life, etc. As a result, cooling towers are widely adopted for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, cold storage units, food processing plants, petroleum refineries and electric power generation.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cooling-tower-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising demand for electrification, along with the growing number of power generating units, is augmenting the market for cooling towers. Moreover, the introduction of stringent regulations pertaining to the rising global warming is also driving the demand for cooling towers. Additionally, the growing construction industry, along with the increasing installation of HVAC systems, is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of cooling towers for providing comfort cooling across large commercial spaces, such as educational institutes, airports, hotels, hospitals, etc, is also proliferating the global cooling tower market. Several advancements in the sector have led to the rapid integration of 3D TRASAR technology for offering high performance of cooling tower systems.

Cooling Tower Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the cooling tower market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Hamon Corporation (Hamon & Cie)

Reymsa Cooling Towers Inc.

International Cooling Tower Inc.

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (Amsted Industries Inc.)

SPX Cooling Technologies Inc.

Delta Cooling Towers Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Thermax Limited (RDA Holdings Private Limited

Thermal Care Inc. (IPEG Inc.)

Brentwood Industries Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global cooling tower market tower type, flow type, design, construction material, end user industry and region.

Breakup by Tower Type:

Open-Circuit Cooling Towers

Closed-Circuit Cooling Towers

Hybrid Cooling Towers

Breakup by Flow Type:

Cross Flow

Counter Flow

Breakup by Design:

Mechanical Draft Cooling Tower

Natural Draft Cooling Tower

Breakup by Construction Material:

Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

Steel

Concrete

Wood

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Chemical

HVAC

Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cooling-tower-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Transfer Switch Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transfer-switch-market

Sustainable Athleisure Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sustainable-athleisure-market

Treadmill Ergometer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/treadmill-ergometer-market

Venture Capital Investment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/venture-capital-investment-market

Trona Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/trona-market

Specialty Chemicals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/specialty-chemicals-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.