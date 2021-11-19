Organoids Market to hit $3,420.40 Million, Globally, by 2027 at a 22.1% CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Organoids Market is expected to reach US$ 3,420.40 million by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new research study on “Organoids Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type, Application, and Source,” the organoids market was valued at US$ 689.47 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,420.40 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% during 2020–2027. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing demand for tumor modelling and biobanking, escalating adoption of personalized drugs, and growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models. However, issues related to the incorporation of organoids into existing workflows and dearth of skilled professionals hinder the growth of the market.

Organoids are microscopic and self-organizing 3D structures, which are grown from stem cells in vitro. They review various structural and functional characteristics of their in vivo counterpart organs. This multipurpose technology has led to the development of several novel human cancer models. It is now possible to create indefinitely expanding organoids starting from the tumor tissue of individuals suffering from a range of carcinomas.

Increasing Adoption of Personalized Drugs

Personalized medicine is a growing area of treatment that relies on specific drug delivery and dosing. As per a study published by Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), in 2005, personalized medicines accounted for only 5% of the new FDA approved molecular entities; whereas, they accounted for more than 25% in 2016. Additionally, 42% of all compounds and 73% of oncology compounds in the pipeline have the potential to be personalized medicines. Moreover, biopharmaceutical companies nearly doubled their R&D investment in personalized drugs over the past five years, which is likely to increase by 33% in the next five years. Biopharmaceutical researchers also predict a 69% increase in the development of personalized medicines over the coming five years.

The implementation of organoids to create personalized drug therapies is providing some exciting opportunities for improving patient care. Recent research has highlighted that more than 50% of consumers express an interest in purchasing customized products or services. This demand would require adaptation by multiple industries, including the pharmaceutical sector.

Personalized cancer medicine is an approach to tailoring effective therapeutic strategies for each patient according to a tumor’s genomic characterization. There is an increasing demand for research in personalized tumor modeling to confirm the functional aspects of genomic drug response predictions in the preclinical settings. Numerous studies have highlighted the application of tumor organoids in personalized cancer medicine in terms of gene–drug association treatment, identification of new therapies, and prediction of patient outcome.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Organoids Market: Segmental Overview

Organoids market is segmented into stomach, intestine, liver, pancreas, lung, brain, kidney, and others. In 2019, the intestine segment held the largest market share. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as various experimental techniques have also been developed in parallel with, and applied to, intestinal organoid cultures with a scientifically synergistic effect.

In 2019, the developmental biology segment held the largest market share in the organoids market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market by 2027, as it is considered a primary investigative research tool of the human developmental biology.

Organoids Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc, Cellesce Ltd., Hubrecht Organoid Technology, Definigen, 3Dnamics, Inc., Organoid Therapeutics, PeproTech, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning Incorporated (Life Sciences) and Merck KGgA.

In October 2019, Corning Incorporated launched two new products—Elplasia and Matrigel—to its organoid culture portfolio to provide new solutions to support spheroid and organoid culture models. Elplasia, a 3D cell culture microplate, features a microcavity technology that enables high-volume spheroid formation, culture, and analysis. The Matrigel matrix for organoid culture is optimized to support organoid growth and differentiation.

In Sep-2018, STEMCELL Technologies Signed a partnership agreement with Brigham and Women’s Hospital to commercialize a human pluripotent stem cell-derived kidney organoid culture system.

