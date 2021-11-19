Digital Therapeutics Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 22% during 2021-2026 – IMARC Group

Digital Therapeutics Market

The global digital therapeutics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 22% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Digital Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Digital Therapeutics Market to grow at a CAGR of 22% during 2021-2026. Digital therapeutics (DTx) is a subset of cognitive-behavioral therapy utilized to deliver evidence-based treatment interventions to patients. It adopts various software programs, digital data, wearable devices and an internet connection to diagnose, prevent, treat, and manage physical and mental illnesses. DTx can be used as a standalone therapy or in conjunction with conventional treatments, like in-person and pharmacological therapies, to enhance the effectiveness of healthcare.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-therapeutics-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

The DTx market is primarily being driven by the rising prevalence of chronic disorders and rapid technological advancements across the globe. This has led to an increase in the adoption of digital devices amongst consumers for accessible, engaging, and personalized medical solutions, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, rising awareness regarding the benefits of DTx, such as user-friendly, patient convenience, and improved drug compliance, is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Moreover, leading pharmaceutical companies are consistently investing in research and development (R&D) activities to expand their product portfolio, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-therapeutics-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

2Morrow Inc.

Canary Health Inc.

Click Therapeutics Inc.

Mango Health Inc.

Noom Health Inc.

Omada Health Inc.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Propeller Health

Teladoc Health Inc.

Voluntis Inc.

WellDoc Inc

Digital Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, application and end use.

Breakup by Application:

Diabetes

Obesity

CVD

CNS Disease

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Patients

Providers

Payers

Employers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports of IMARC Group:

Laboratory Automation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laboratory-automation-market

Pentaerythritol Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pentaerythritol-market

Siding Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/siding-market

Automotive coolant Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-coolant-market

Nanocoatings Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nanocoatings-market

Output Management Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/output-management-software-market

Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/photoresist-and-photoresist-ancillaries-market

Transparent Electronics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transparent-electronics-market