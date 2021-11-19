Lateral Flow Assay Market Projected to Acquire $13,352.90 Million by 2030 | CAGR: 4.70% | AMR

Lateral Flow Assays Market

On the basis of technique, the sandwich assays segment held the largest share in the global lateral flow assay market in 2020.

Lateral Flow Assays Market by Technique (Sandwich Assays, Competitive Assays, and Multiplex Detection Assays), Product (Kits & Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers), Application (Clinical Testing)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Lateral Flow Assays Market by Technique (Sandwich Assays, Competitive Assays, and Multiplex Detection Assays), Product (Kits & Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers), Application (Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics, Food Safety & Environment Testing and Drug Development & Quality Testing), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Lateral flow assays, also referred to as lateral flow immunechromatographic assays, are a cellulose-based techniques used to detect the presence of a target analyte in a sample without the need for specialized and costly equipment and highly skilled healthcare professionals for their operation, which has gained significant traction in homecare settings, therefore, propels the market growth.

Increase in the spread of various chronic and infectious diseases, rise in use of home-based lateral flow assay kits, growth in government initiatives toward promoting health awareness, growth in demand for point-of-care testing, increase in adoption of LFA, owing to innovations, and advantages of LFA rapid tests over laboratory tests are the major factors that propel the lateral flow assay market growth.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and PerkinElmer Inc.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

