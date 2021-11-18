Submit Release
News Search

There were 820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,236 in the last 365 days.

Conservation News

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, NOV. 18, 2021:

Public Meeting: Habitat Stamp Program Citizen Advisory Committee to Discuss Fish Projects

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has scheduled a public meeting in order to allow the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) to the Habitat Stamp Program to discuss fish habitat restoration project opportunities. At this meeting, the Department will solicit CAC prioritization and guidance. Members of the public are invited to attend this virtual meeting in order to offer feedback and ask questions.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Use this link to register for the meeting.

Comments can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Habitat Stamp Program Manager, P.O. Box 25112, Santa Fe, NM 87504; or by email, Daniel.Lusk@state.nm.us; or in person at the meeting listed above.

###

NM Game & Fish2021-11-18T16:20:08-07:00

You just read:

Conservation News

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.