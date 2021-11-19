Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market to Reach $22.10 Bn by 2030, Infrastructure Segment to Secure Leading Position

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Report

The global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market size is expected to witness an exponential growth, owing to surge in adoption of IoT devices with more efficient network options.” — Ruchal Humbare Lead Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market by Component (Hardware (Processor, Memory, and Power Management Unit), and Software), Deployment (Guard, In-band, and Standalone), Application (Smart Meters, Smart Parking, Trackers, Alarms & Detectors, Wearable Devices, and Other Devices), and Industry Vertical (Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Infrastructure, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to a report, the narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset industry size was valued at $425.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach at $22,105.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 52.1% during the forecast period.

Market players have keenly focused on developing NB-IoT chipset in the past few years. Approximately 13 different companies introduced various NB-IoT chipsets in the market. Hence, considerable investment in R&D of chipsets is required for standardization process, infrastructure development, and initial market trials. Furthermore, the market witnessed several mergers and acquisition by the leading players such as Huawei, Sony Corporation, and Nordic Semiconductor.

Moreover, government mandates and policy decisions for enhanced communication infrastructure are expected to boost the NB-IoT chipset market growth during the forecast period. These new policies are anticipated to enhance the demand for smart lighting, smart meters, and smart parking. As NB-IoT devices function on existing networks, they simplify the implementation and usage of NB-IoT technology for mass population.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research.

The major companies profiled in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Sanechips Co. Ltd. (China), Samsung Group (South Korea), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Sercomm Corporation (Taiwan), u-blox Holding AG (Switzerland), and Sequans Communications S.A.(France).

These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.

Key Benefits from Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Report 2021-2030:

 The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2030 to determine new opportunities.

 Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

 Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

 The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

 The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the players active in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market.

The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market. Key segments analyzed in the research include type, applications, and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each segment for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

Key offerings of the report:

 Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.

 Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.

 Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.

 Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.

 Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.

