Submit Release
News Search

There were 805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,269 in the last 365 days.

INDIE FILM REVIEW: The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater (2021)

Ava Moriarty (Lorrisa Julianus) discovers a lost masterpiece in "The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater"

Ava Moriarty (Lorrisa Julianus) discovers a lost masterpiece in "The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater"

Lorrisa Julianus and Mickey O'Sullivan star in the hit RomCom, "The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater".

Ava Moriarty (Star/Writer Lorrisa Julianus) pieces together the mystery of a lost masterpiece in The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater.

The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater is a witty, charming, high-end indie film. Polished and smooth, it is easy to watch.

I am not much of a rom-com fan, but I fell in love with this movie. It's intelligent, quick-witted, and will charm your pants off”
— Janny Cramlett Beck
CROWN POINT, INDIANA, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Ava Moriarty (Lorrisa Julianus), a genius art historian and now a Diva Dominatrix who wants out. Partnering with her friend Gabe (Shannon Brown) on a business deal, this investment is Ava’s escape to happiness. Ava comes home from a hard day’s work to find her Russian mobster boyfriend (whom she refuses to admit is, in fact a mobster) is dumping her and wants repayment of the money he loaned to her. Oh, and that money is now gone along with their investor friend Lloyd who died of an unfortunate circumstance.

Bonus: she’s got 28 days to deliver. What’s a girl to do?

When offered to exploit a local priest for precisely the amount she needs, she takes the offer. Ava, though decides to play detective to find out the why. Ava learns that she and the priest are not so unlike each other in this romantic comedy adventure.

Winner for Best Comedy at the Mile High International Film Festival (2020) and directed by C.J. Julianus, The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater is a witty, charming, high-end indie film. Polished and smooth, it is easy to watch. Lorrisa Julianus (Ava Moriarty) dominates (pun intended) in her role, and Is the writer of the film as well. While a fun, sweet rom-com adventure on the outside, Team Julianus weaves in messages about self-worth and even self-forgiveness. We see this through the characters of Ava, of course, and Pastor Radovan (Mickey O’ Sullivan). With Radovan, it is seen through his actions. For Ava, it is shown not much through her actions, but more so through her make-up and clothes. When we first meet Ava, she is black leather, red lips, and fierce. As the story progresses, her clothing and make-up become lighter and softer, just as Ava is becoming softer, learning her self-worth and finding her happiness.

I am not much of a rom-com fan, but I fell in love with this movie. It was intelligent, quick-witted, and will charm your pants off. You are grabbed at the first scene and held all the way through. Of course, making a film is a group effect, but having a great cast helps. The cast of Mistress Maneater is phenomenal. It’s the best indie cast I have ever seen so far. Everyone plays off each other, so naturally, helping emersed you in the story to feel and care about everyone.

The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater is available to watch on Amazon Prime and Tubi, at bit.ly/tubimmm or bit.ly/mistressmaneater

My rating ***** 5 out of 5 stars

Binary Star Pictures, LLC
binarystarpictures@gmail.com
CRAIG J ENGEL
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater Theatrical Trailer

You just read:

INDIE FILM REVIEW: The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater (2021)

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.