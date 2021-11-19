INDIE FILM REVIEW: The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater (2021)
Bonus: she’s got 28 days to deliver. What’s a girl to do?
When offered to exploit a local priest for precisely the amount she needs, she takes the offer. Ava, though decides to play detective to find out the why. Ava learns that she and the priest are not so unlike each other in this romantic comedy adventure.
Winner for Best Comedy at the Mile High International Film Festival (2020) and directed by C.J. Julianus, The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater is a witty, charming, high-end indie film. Polished and smooth, it is easy to watch. Lorrisa Julianus (Ava Moriarty) dominates (pun intended) in her role, and Is the writer of the film as well. While a fun, sweet rom-com adventure on the outside, Team Julianus weaves in messages about self-worth and even self-forgiveness. We see this through the characters of Ava, of course, and Pastor Radovan (Mickey O’ Sullivan). With Radovan, it is seen through his actions. For Ava, it is shown not much through her actions, but more so through her make-up and clothes. When we first meet Ava, she is black leather, red lips, and fierce. As the story progresses, her clothing and make-up become lighter and softer, just as Ava is becoming softer, learning her self-worth and finding her happiness.
I am not much of a rom-com fan, but I fell in love with this movie. It was intelligent, quick-witted, and will charm your pants off. You are grabbed at the first scene and held all the way through. Of course, making a film is a group effect, but having a great cast helps. The cast of Mistress Maneater is phenomenal. It’s the best indie cast I have ever seen so far. Everyone plays off each other, so naturally, helping emersed you in the story to feel and care about everyone.
The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater is available to watch on Amazon Prime and Tubi, at bit.ly/tubimmm or bit.ly/mistressmaneater
My rating ***** 5 out of 5 stars
CRAIG J ENGEL
