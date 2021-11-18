Conservation News

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, NOV. 18, 2021:

Public Meeting: Habitat Stamp Program Citizen Advisory Committee to Discuss Fish Projects

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has scheduled a public meeting in order to allow the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) to the Habitat Stamp Program to discuss fish habitat restoration project opportunities. At this meeting, the Department will solicit CAC prioritization and guidance. Members of the public are invited to attend this virtual meeting in order to offer feedback and ask questions.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Use this link to register for the meeting.

Comments can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Habitat Stamp Program Manager, P.O. Box 25112, Santa Fe, NM 87504; or by email, Daniel.Lusk@state.nm.us; or in person at the meeting listed above.

