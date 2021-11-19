1-800-Foundation Offers Its Innovative Pier System that Delivers Peace of Mind
The foundation contractors developed a state-of-the-art system with a lifetime warranty, saving customers money while protecting their investment
Our innovative Pieramid™ system is a one-of-a-kind concrete repair system that secures foundations at a much deeper level than other products on the market.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For residents in Texas looking for a reliable foundation contractor, one family-owned business takes an innovative approach to repairing foundations that offers peace of mind and saves money over time. 1-800-Foundation's Pieramid™ system is a patent-pending foundation repair method that uses steel piers to offer wider and deeper anchoring support than traditional foundation repair methods.
— Mark Dimitrijevic
1-800-Foundation’s team developed the innovative Piermaid system as an alternative to existing concrete foundation repair systems. The system combines a revolutionary design that leverages concrete fill and steel piers to anchor and repair the foundation.
The process begins with excavating the problem area, leaving space for jacks to provide elevation. Beneath the jack, a concrete pyramid-shaped fill with steel piers extending from it is inserted into the repair location. Each Pieramid™ system has at least 12 5/8-inch steel piers protruding from it, giving it a wide subterranean footprint. The steel bars also boast a minimum yield strength of 60,000 PSI and a minimum tensile strength of 90,000 PSI, making it one of the structurally soundest foundation repair systems available. The steel piers also anchor the concrete fill into the ground, gripping the earth around it thanks to ribbed edges that help keep it in place.
Unlike other foundation repair systems, Pieramid™ offers a true lifetime warranty, meaning customers save money over the life of their home ownership. The system also provides homeowners with peace of mind that their foundations are structurally sound, protecting their family and real estate investment. All of the solid steel 1-800-Foundation uses for the Pieramid™ system is made in the USA and sourced from US providers.
“Our innovative Pieramid™ system is a one-of-a-kind concrete repair system that secures foundations at a much deeper level than other products on the market,” said Mark Dimitrijevic, founder of 1-800-Foundation. “We wanted to develop a truly revolutionary approach to foundation repair—one that would last a lifetime and protect customers’ most valuable assets. We’ve achieved that in our Pieramid™ system, and our clients appreciate a product backed by a lifetime warranty. This product innovation, paired with our attention to customer service, has helped us continually rank as the foundation provider of choice for thousands of Texans."
1-800-Foundation is a family-owned business founded in 1986 in the Dallas area and officially incorporated in 2001. For nearly 35 years, the company has been a trusted name in foundation and concrete repair across Texas, including Dallas, Houston, Longview, and San Antonio. The company's foundation experts offer concrete slab foundation repair, home elevation service, concrete recovery, and a variety of commercial and industrial services. In addition to financing for its services and accepting credit cards, 1-800-Foundation also accepts Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies for payment, giving customers a wide variety of options to pay for the critical repairs needed on their foundations.
To learn more, visit https://1800foundationrepair.com/.
Mark Dimitrijevic
1-800 Foundation
+1 (800) 368-6328
contact@1800foundation.com