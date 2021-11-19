Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,214 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts to University Chancellor: Drop the Ideological Indoctrination

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts to University Chancellor: Drop the Ideological Indoctrination

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) has released a “Commitment to Action” as part of its “Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity.”

 

“From racially motivated hiring practices to harmful trainings, the University’s plan would inject Critical Race Theory (CRT) into every corner of campus,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “It will pit people against each other by conditioning everyone to see others through the lens of race rather than as individuals with unique strengths.  UNL’s focus should be on educational excellence, not ideological indoctrination.”

 

“On Tuesday, Chancellor Ronnie Green called to inform me that the University would be releasing a plan regarding their hiring practices,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “I urged Chancellor Green to avoid divisive policies.  Since then, Chancellor Green has misrepresented my position on it in conversations with University stakeholders.  He has told people that I support it, and nothing could be further from the truth.”

 

“We now know why the UNL administration was so opposed to the Board of Regents resolution that would have banned CRT from being applied at the University.”

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts to University Chancellor: Drop the Ideological Indoctrination

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.