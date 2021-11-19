J.J. Hebert becomes USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author with new business book, Success Mindsets
EINPresswire.com/ -- Success Mindsets: How Top Entrepreneurs Succeed in Business and Life launched on November 9, 2021 and quickly became the no. 1 nonfiction book on Amazon. By November 18, the ebook hit both the USA Today Best Seller list at no. 126 and the Wall Street Journal Best Seller list at no. 5 for Nonfiction E-Books.
The book was co-authored by J.J. Hebert and other top entrepreneurs. Hebert’s contribution, a chapter entitled Putting Ideas into Motion: How a Low Point in Life Led to a Successful Mindset, is the opening chapter in the book.
The print edition of Success Mindsets will be available soon and will be distributed by Simon & Schuster.
From the back cover:
For driven individuals searching for a more positive attitude, Success Mindsets is an anthology highlighting the thought process, attitude and approach to your professional life. The difference between success and failure is how you view a problem.
The world prizes success. It rarely shows the effort people make to achieve it. We crave success, but it can seem so unattainable that we assume it’s not for us. What if successful business people were to let us in on their secrets? That what separates the adored from the overlooked is mindset.
You will come to understand this by reading the brilliant contributors of Success Mindsets. This anthology gathers advice from several dozen exceptional leaders, ranging from CEOs to champions to game-changers. Success Mindsets reveals that many roads lead to success and you must choose the one that suits your concept best.
Each chapter in Success Mindsets will reveal methods for developing the right approach for navigating your journey to success.
About J.J. Hebert:
J.J. Hebert is a renowned entrepreneur and bestselling author. He’s also the founder and CEO of MindStir Media, a top self-publishing company. He was named “Entrepreneur to Watch in 2021” by International Business Times. Influencive selected him as one of the top entrepreneurs to follow in 2021 alongside Barbara Corcoran and Jordan Belfort, and LA Weekly crowned him one of the top Instagram influencers you should be following. He has appeared in other major publications such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc, Business Insider and Yahoo Finance, among others. He’s a writer for Entrepreneur Magazine and a member of Forbes Business Council.
Jen McNabney
About J.J. Hebert:
