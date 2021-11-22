Rod Jao Does Charity Work in South East Asia

Rod Jao visits two orphanages in Southeast Asia. During these visits, he put a smile on the kid's faces by providing each one with a toy.

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rod Jao is the founder of Allysian Sciences. While he may be a successful businessman, Jao has always believed that giving back is the most successful thing he can do. As Allysian Sciences continues to grow in revenue, Jao's list of philanthropic efforts grows along with it.

Rod Jao believes that giving back is so important because of situations he had witnessed growing up in the Philippines. While Jao's family had a comfortable life, many people who lived in his hometown had very little. He saw far too many families having to go without basic necessities, which inspired him to work hard so he would be able to help those in need.

Recently, Rod went on a trip to Thailand. Throughout his stay, he made sure to take time to help the community. There are many orphanages in South East Asia that are underfunded. These orphanages don't have enough money to provide the necessities that the children need.

Rod Jao visited the two orphanages in Thailand that needed help and brought in a lot of essential supplies. This included items needed for cleaning, hygiene, dental hygiene, first-aid kits, school supplies, bedding, and a lot more. His contributions will help many kids stay comfortable throughout the winter.

Of course, the Rod Jao orphanage visits wouldn't be complete unless he was really able to make these kids smile. He brought every child their own individual toy to brighten their day and give them something to make them smile. Every child deserves something fun to play with, and Jao plans to make more charitable efforts as the holiday season approaches.

Rod Jao is one of the most down-to-earth CEOs in the business industry. To him, it's not important to make sales to increase the company's revenue. Instead, he believes it's important to increase sales by introducing a helpful service to people's lifestyles.

Every time he reaches a new career milestone, he celebrates by donating to worthy charity events. Over the years, he has been able to help many organizations surpass their fundraising goals. The Rod Jao charity motto is to make efforts that can make others' lives better.