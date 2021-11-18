DNR offices closed for Thanksgiving next week

DES MOINES -- DNR offices will be closed for regular business from Nov. 24 to 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The DNR's 24-hour Environmental Reporting Hotline, 515-725-8694, will still be available during this time for those needing to report a spill, fish kill or other environmental emergency. Early reporting is key to stopping or containing a pollutant.
