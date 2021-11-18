FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THURSDAY, NOV. 18, 2021 CONTACT: Neil Bowman, director N.C. Livestock Office 919-707-3146 Final list of winners in the N.C. State Fair cattle shows announced RALEIGH – Following is a list of the N.C. State Fair cattle supreme champions, the junior showmanship champions and winners in each open and junior class: Open Beef Cattle– Supreme champions Supreme champion cow/calf pair and reserve supreme champion bull shown by James Byers of Jonesborough, Tenn.

Reserve supreme champion cow/calf pair shown by Lillian Bisset of Bullock (Granville)

Supreme champion bull shown by Locust Hill Cattle Co. of Ruffin (Rockingham) Open Beef Cattle– Angus Reserve grand champion cow/calf pair and reserve grand champion female shown by Russell O. Wood of Willow Spring (Johnston)

Grand champion female shown by Shane Kendall of Magnolia (Duplin)

Grand champion cow/calf pair shown by Greyson Peeler of Lawndale (Cleveland)

Grand champion bull shown by Schyler Crocker of Salem (Burke) Open Beef Cattle– Belted Galloway Open Beef Cattle– Charolais Grand champion female shown by Mattie Harward of Richfield (Stanly)

Reserve grand champion female shown by Hope Latta of Zebulon (Wake)

Grand champion bull shown by Chad Joines of Blacksburg, Va. Open Beef Cattle– Gelbvieh Open Beef Cattle– Hereford Open Beef Cattle– Limousin Open Beef Cattle– Miniature Hereford Grand champion female and grand champion bull shown by Wyatt Knotts of Greenville (Pitt)

Grand champion cow/calf pair and reserve grand champion bull shown by John Cooper of Hillsborough (Orange)

Reserve grand champion female shown by Gracie Campbell of Markham, Va. Open Beef Cattle-Percentage Simmental Grand champion heifer shown by Clayton Hinnant of Kenly (Johnston)

Reserve grand champion heifer shown by Charlie Thomas of Winston-Salem (Forsyth)

Grand champion bull shown by Hayden Campbell of Roseland, Va.

Reserve grand champion bull shown by Robbie Sand of Alachua, Fla. Open Beef Cattle– Red Angus Grand champion female shown by Arden Kildow of Beulaville (Duplin)

Grand champion bull and reserve grand champion female shown by Amber Stephens of Quicksburg, Va.

Grand champion Got to Be NC bull shown by Rex Howard of Lattimore (Cleveland)

Reserve grand champion bull shown by Jeffery Banfield of Aberdeen (Moore) Open Beef Cattle– Santa Gertrudis Grand champion female shown by Nathan Barlowe of Lenoir (Caldwell)

Grand champion bull shown by Travis Anderson of Four Oaks (Johnston)

Reserve grand champion bull and female shown by Thomas Benfield of Statesville (Iredell) Open Beef Cattle– Shorthorn Open Beef Cattle– Simmental Open Beef Cattle– All Other Breeds Junior Feeder Calf Junior Market Steer Grand champion junior market steer shown by Sloane Hinnant of Kenly (Johnston)

Grand champion Got to be NC and reserve grand champion junior market steer shown by Michelle Hartman of Walnut Cove (Stokes)

Third overall junior market steer shown by Buford Hooker of My. Airy (Surry) Junior Dairy Cattle– Ayrshire Grand champion, reserve grand champion and senior champion shown by Salem Ward of Lexington (Davidson)

Junior champion shown by Laura Robson of Dobson (Surry) Junior Dairy Cattle– Brown Swiss Junior Dairy Cattle – Jersey Junior Dairy Cattle – Holstein Grand champion and senior champion shown by Grant Young of Haw River (Alamance)

Reserve grand champion shown by Preston Long of Ramseur (Randolph)

Junior champion shown by Josie Calhoun of Dobson (Surry) Junior Dairy Cattle – Guernsey Supreme champion, grand champion and senior champion shown by Dennet Withington of Goldston (Chatham)

Reserve supreme champion shown by Charleigh Birdsell of Ennice (Alleghany)

Reserve grand champion shown by Lily Withington of Goldston (Chatham)

Junior champion shown by MaryEston Everhart of Apex (Wake) Junior Beef Heifer – Supreme Champions Supreme grand champion shown by Cole Williams of Waynesville (Haywood)

Supreme champion Got to be NC shown by Shelby Candler of Weaverville (Buncombe)

Reserve supreme grand champion shown by Emma Vanhoy of Catawba (Catawba)

Reserve supreme champion Got to be NC shown by Rex Howard of Lattimore (Cleveland) Junior Beef Heifer – Red Angus Junior Beef Heifer – All other breeds Junior Beef Heifer – Santa Gertrudis Junior Beef Heifer – Charolais Grand champion shown by Mattie Harward of Richfield (Stanly)

Champion Got to be NC shown by Chloe Lawson of Walnut Cove (Stokes)

Reserve grand champion shown by Hope Latta of Zebulon (Wake) Junior Beef Heifer – Commercial Junior Beef Heifer – Angus Grand champion shown by Emma Vanhoy of Catawba (Catawba)

Champion Got to be NC shown by Gage Kildow of Beulaville (Duplin)

Reserve grand champion shown by Logan Ball of Waynesville (Haywood) Junior Beef Heifer – Simmental Grand champion shown by Evie Jones of Shelby (Cleveland)

Champion Got to be NC shown by Bandys High School FFA, Catawba (Catawba)

Reserve grand champion shown by Hagan Jones of Shelby (Cleveland) Junior Beef Heifer – Limousin Junior Beef Heifer – Gelbveih Junior Beef Heifer – Hereford Junior Beef Heifer – Shorthorn/Shorthorn Plus Junior Beef Heifer – Percentage Simmental -jmp-