Plinqit® Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform
Plinqit can now be accessed via Q2’s digital banking platform and purchased by Q2 financial institution clients to provide to their customers.
We are thrilled to provide financial institutions a fun and rewarding way for their customers to meet their financial goals through our integration with Q2.”ANN ARBOR, MICH., UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plinqit, the innovative fintech company that helps banks and credit unions easily introduce new services for attracting and retaining customers, announced its integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, leveraging the Q2 Innovation Studio’s Partner Accelerator Program.
The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program that allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 Innovation Studio to pre-integrate their technology to the Q2 Digital Banking platform.
Financial institutions can work with these partners to purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy the standardized integrations to their customers.
The integration means that Plinqit can now offer its best-in-class savings and content platform within Q2’s Online Banking solution. The first savings platform of its kind, Plinqit brings together automated savings, intelligent content, peer comparison and virtual account management in one place.
Bank customers set a savings goal, and automatically set aside a small amount of money at a schedule they choose. Plinqit improves customers’ financial literacy through its patented Build Skills™ content module, earning rewards along the way for getting smarter about their finances.
For financial institutions, Plinqit helps build and improve customer digital engagement and expand relationships through targeted cross-sell opportunities.
“The Q2 Platform with Innovation Studio empowers Q2's customers and partners to control their innovation roadmap and deliver new applications, services and experiences much faster.” said Johnny Ola, managing director for Q2’s Innovation Studio. “We are pleased to have Plinqit integrate their solution into the Q2 Digital Banking platform and we welcome them into our Partner Accelerator program."
“Financial institutions who use Plinqit have seen 50 percent user engagement rates and an increase in natural cross-selling opportunities,” said Kathleen Craig, creator and chief executive officer of Plinqit. “We are thrilled to provide financial institutions a fun and rewarding way for their customers to meet their financial goals through our integration with Q2.”
To learn more about the Plinqit platform, head to Plinqit.com. To learn more about the Q2 Innovation Studio and Partner Accelerator, visit Q2's Innovation Studio website.
About Plinqit
Plinqit is a brandable, mobile-first platform that is elegant and highly powerful at the same time. Unlike any other savings platform on the market, its patented Build Skills™ pays users for engaging with content, creating higher user engagement for financial institutions. Created by Millennials for Millennials, Plinqit helps financial institutions connect with this important demographic in a meaningful, relevant way – bringing together digital customers, FI’s, and savings in one beautiful place. For more information, visit Plinqit.com.
About Q2
Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.
