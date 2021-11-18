IIC Partners Expands with New Member Firm in India
Claricent Partners brings a talented team with deep industry expertise to IIC Partners.
Jyoti and her team provide their clients with an exceptional search experience, and their values are very much aligned with IIC Partners.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IIC Partners (www.iicpartners.com) Executive Search Worldwide, one of the world’s top ten global executive search organizations, announces the acceptance of Claricent Partners into membership.
The core proposition of Claricent Partners (http://www.claricentpartners.com/) is to provide executive search and advisory services to their clients. Their expertise lies in being able to perfectly craft a search strategy based on their industry knowledge, contemporary processes, leading technology, and specific needs of their clients to attract and appoint senior leaders for growth.
Claricent Partners have a long and successful track record in serving their clients in the Industrial, Technology and Digital, Shipping and Logistics, and Consumer and Retail sectors. They also conduct marquee searches in the Education and Not-for-Profit segments. With their strong focus on technology, they have been able to successfully enter and serve clients in start-ups and consumer technology.
Jyoti Bowen Nath, Managing Partner at Claricent Partners, commented, “Speaking on behalf of Claricent Partners, it is a privilege and an honor to be a part of a globally strong Executive Search and Leadership Advisory collaborative network such as IIC Partners. This relationship will further strengthen the firm's support to its clients in India and globally. It will also provide a strong base for the IIC Partners network to capitalize more on the Asia Pacific market, with Claricent leading its presence in India. It is just the beginning of an exciting journey together to serve all our clients across the globe in their quest for superior leadership talent.”
Christine Hayward, Executive Director at IIC Partners, remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome Claricent Partners into IIC Partners. Jyoti and her team provide their clients with an exceptional search experience, and their values are very much aligned with IIC Partners. Claricent Partners work with many of the leading corporations across India, and we have already begun collaborating on cross-border assignments, deepening these relationships globally. It is already clear that this will be a mutually beneficial partnership for both organizations.”
About Claricent Partners
Claricent Partners is a leading Global Leadership Search and Advisory firm assisting organizations at the Board and C-Suite levels. Established in 2017 by the team that was part of Gilbert Tweed Associates in India, Claricent, in a way, has the DNA of a start-up blended with the experience of a best-in-class global executive hiring organization. Claricent’s contemporary approach toward partnering with organizations in helping them identify superior leadership talent at the CXO and Board levels has helped them to be one of the most trusted partners for top-level leadership searches.
About IIC Partners
IIC Partners Executive Search Worldwide (www.iicpartners.com) is a top ten global executive search organization. All IIC Partners member firms are independently owned and managed and are leaders in local and national markets, developing solutions for their client's organizational leadership and talent management requirements.
