7shifts Named One of The Fastest-Growing North American Companies on Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™
TORONTO, ONT, CANADA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7shifts is presented the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation for the 2nd year in a row. The program recognizes Canada’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. 7shifts ranks 42 with 341 percent in revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry. Now in its 24th year, the program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking. 7shifts also ranked 362nd on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ list.
7shifts CEO, Jordan Boesch, credits the resiliency and innovation within the restaurant landscape and the expansion of the platform to cover the entire employee lifecycle with the company's 341 percent revenue growth. “The past 18 months have shifted the restaurant industry. There's been an accelerated pace of digital transformation, and a rapid embrace of new technologies and innovation,” Boesch said, “At 7shifts, we're not only supporting restaurant managers and owners but every member of the team. By creating a robust team-management platform tailored to the restaurant space we’re empowering our partners through our tools and helping them focus on delivering the best possible customer experience. Evolving is key - and we’re doing it alongside them.”
“As we rise above another year of uncertainty, we are exceptionally proud to announce this year’s Fast 50 winners,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “These innovative trailblazers have demonstrated resilience, true commitment to innovation, adaptability, and business leadership as we cope with an ever-changing new normal. The Fast 50 companies act as catalysts, driving growth of Canadian business.”
To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.
About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.
About 7shifts
Founded in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2014, with offices in Toronto and New Jersey, 7shifts is simplifying team management, one shift at a time. The restaurant employee scheduling solution is used by over 500,000 restaurant pros across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia, including multi-unit restaurant groups like Bareburger, Smoke's Poutinerie, YogurtLand, Juice It Up!, and many others. More than a scheduling platform, 7shifts empowers restaurant managers to optimize their workforce to better manage employees, resulting in reduced labor costs. To learn more, or to sign up for free, visit www.7shifts.com, or find them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram the App Store or Google Play.
