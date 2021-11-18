Submit Release
More about Gov. Kemp: Georgia Unemployment Rate Drops for 18th Straight Month to Historic Low of 3.1% Amid Strong Job Growth

Atlanta, GA - Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp applauded Georgia's unemployment rate dropping for the eighteenth straight month to 3.1% for October 2021, an all-time low. Additionally, Georgia has now added over 200,000 jobs in 2021, and the number of unemployed Georgians was reported at the lowest level since June 2001 (158,107).

"Georgia's economy continues to outpace the rest of the nation with strong job growth, an all-time low unemployment rate, and the fewest unemployed Georgians in twenty years," said Governor Kemp. "As we pass 200,000 jobs added this year alone, we're not taking our foot off the gas. Thanks to our pro-business environment, unmatched workforce development assets, and low cost of doing business, companies from around the world are looking to relocate to the Peach State, and Georgia-grown businesses are hiring more workers and expanding operations."

Jobs in Georgia were up 21,000 over the month and are up 4.5 percent over the year to 4,605,600.

More about Gov. Kemp: Georgia Unemployment Rate Drops for 18th Straight Month to Historic Low of 3.1% Amid Strong Job Growth

