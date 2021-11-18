Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,297 in the last 365 days.

SHP Holds Annual Awards Ceremony

The State Highway Patrol recognized the extraordinary acts of heroism and public service by several members during an awards ceremony held at the SBI Auditorium in Raleigh today. The members and districts that were recognized today exemplify the Patrol’s long-standing commitment to loyalty, integrity and professionalism.  

Attendance at the ceremony was limited to the honorees and their invited guests with strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Opening remarks were provided by Major W. P. Moore II and an invocation was administered by SHP Chaplain B.C. Murray. 

Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, emphasized the exceptional efforts made by the honorees during his remarks. “The recipients being recognized today have exhibited extraordinary dedication to service far beyond what is required of their normal duties,” said Johnson. “These sworn and civilian members have made it their personal mission to safeguard the lives and wellbeing of those they serve.” 

A list identifying award recipients and their assigned duty station can be found attached.  

 

 

 

###  

 

 

You just read:

SHP Holds Annual Awards Ceremony

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.