SHP Holds Annual Awards Ceremony

The State Highway Patrol recognized the extraordinary acts of heroism and public service by several members during an awards ceremony held at the SBI Auditorium in Raleigh today. The members and districts that were recognized today exemplify the Patrol’s long-standing commitment to loyalty, integrity and professionalism.

Attendance at the ceremony was limited to the honorees and their invited guests with strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Opening remarks were provided by Major W. P. Moore II and an invocation was administered by SHP Chaplain B.C. Murray.

Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, emphasized the exceptional efforts made by the honorees during his remarks. “The recipients being recognized today have exhibited extraordinary dedication to service far beyond what is required of their normal duties,” said Johnson. “These sworn and civilian members have made it their personal mission to safeguard the lives and wellbeing of those they serve.”

A list identifying award recipients and their assigned duty station can be found attached.

###