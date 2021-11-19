Bollywood Legend Sonu Nigam Partners with JetSynthesys to Release NFTs With New Song ‘Hall of Fame’
EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most popular Bollywood singers of all time, Sonu Nigam, is taking the exciting and revolutionary step of embracing NFTs In partnership with New age digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys. NFTs (Non-fungible tokens) allow artists to create unique digital works, in whatever form can be imagined, and sell these direct to fans and collectors via Blockchain.
Sonu Nigam is ideally placed to become a pioneer in the new NFT world. Recognised as one of the most versatile singers of all time, he sings in multiple languages and has won countless awards in the Bollywood industry, including a record-breaking 4 International Indian Film Academy Awards for Best Male Playback Singer.
Nigam, who not only sings 'playback,' has also released several acclaimed non-film albums, has more than 6000 songs to his name, earning him the epithets 'Lord of Chords' and 'Master of Melody'. Nigam has millions of fans worldwide and recently performed two huge sell-out shows in the UK as part of his "Rafi, Kishore Aur Main" tour.
Nigam's venture into NFTs is sure to send shockwaves across the music industry and beyond, and will deepen the relationship between the singing sensation and his adoring fans.
Commenting on the development, the multi-hyphenate Sonu Nigam said, "Music has been my being from the time I gained consciousness, and I feel blessed to bring this journey forth through the newest digital art form, advanced NFTs, which I believe is the evolution of the music industry across the globe. It's been a seamless and enriching experience, partnering with JetSynthesys, who, through its many entities, enabled a series of NFTs that reflect a rare and exclusive part of my life. I am also looking forward to connecting with new, digital-first music lovers through this industry-first initiative. I'm delighted to launch this single, which is the most precious and closest song to my heart: Hall of Fame - and this is my ode to all music lovers who have blessed me through my journey".
Taking this step places Nigam at the forefront of the NFT revolution, recent high-profile stories of which include Jack Dorsey (the founder of Twitter) selling an autographed tweet for $3 Million, singer Grimes selling a 50-second video for $390,000 and digital artist, Beeple, also selling a unique video, for $6.6 Million.
Speaking at the London launch, Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, JetSynthesys, said, "With a concerted focus across gaming, esports, digital entertainment, and social-community platforms, JetSynthesys has, in a short span of time since its launch, been the usherer of many category firsts. Our association with Sonu goes back a long way, and we are excited to bring his creative digital art on blockchain technology to the Indian music industry. What's been especially gratifying is the process of bringing three enthusiastic teams together - our digital entertainment arm Global Music Junction, Sonu's I Believe Music and the tech brains behind the creation of the blockchain series, Jet Media Network. With tokenisation of digital art becoming a global phenomenon, especially in gaming and global pop culture, including global Music, Indian Music couldn't stay far behind. As enablers of the project, we at JetSynthesys are looking forward to catering to the diaspora globally and the Indian music fans back home. It has been a thrilling ride, to say the least, and we're excited to see how music aficionados take to these assets."
About JetSynthesys
JetSynthesys is a new age digital entertainment and technology company with a portfolio of world-class products, platforms, and services, aiming to touch the digital lives of billions of consumers in India and around the globe. Spanning three key verticals – gaming, digital entertainment, and interest-based social community platforms, JetSynthesys leverages advanced capabilities in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain and AR/VR to embolden the digital ecosystem of India. JetSynthesys is the earliest entrant in India's e-sports industry, having a 50% founding stake in India's largest esports company, Nodwin Gaming. In addition, JetSynthesys recently acquired Chennai-based Skyesports to form "Jet Skyesports" to build esports at the grass-root level. JetSynthesys also owns 100% of India's largest cricket simulation games like Real Cricket and Sachin Saga, engaging over 100 million gamers worldwide. In addition, the company's strategic partnership with WWE has developed the WWE Racing Showdown, a high-octane vehicular combat game. Apart from these popular gaming titles, JetSynthesys is the brain behind captive social platforms like 100MB, Sachin Tendulkar's first-of-its-kind digital destination for all things cricket; ThinkRight.me, India's leading meditation and mindfulness app; Sonic Jobs, UK's leading job portal for blue-collared jobs; well-known fintech platform for early salary and quick lending, AnyDay Money, a joint venture with Adar Poonawalla, amongst many others. Headquartered in Pune and with offices in Japan, the UK, EU, US and India, JetSynthesys boasts of the best-in-class technical and creative talent, striving to create and connect worlds.
