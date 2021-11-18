SOS Mitigation Provides Critical Tips for Homeowners and Businesses to Prevent Water Damage

The company is led by a second-generation damage restoration expert and general contractor.

QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOS Mitigation is calling to all homeowners and businesses – prevent investments from water damage before it’s too late.SOS Mitigation is a locally owned and operated water damage restoration company in Queens, NY. The company has been proudly serving all boroughs and parts of New Jersey for over ten years. As a family-owned business, SOS Mitigation genuinely believes in the definition of customer service by supporting clients from the initial call until the restoration process is completed.Recently, SOS Mitigation has released an insightful new article on its website discussing critical tips for preventing water damage before it begins. In the article, the company provides 10 strategies for homeowners and businesses to reduce the chances of water accumulating in the property to mitigate a potentially hazardous situation.“Water damage is one of the most common causes of structural damage in homes and businesses,” says founder of SOS Mitigation, Joe V. “Not only does it threaten the structural integrity of your property, but it also has the potential for leading to further damage from pests such as termites and carpenter ants and microorganisms such as mildew and mold. Standing water and moisture in your home or business is a situation that requires immediate attention. As such, we wanted to ensure property owners have the tools they need to minimize major damage before it even begins.”In the article, readers will find 10 thought-provoking tips to help prevent water damage to structures, including:• Keep an eye on the utility bill• Plan and prune trees and shrubs• Disconnect hoses during winter• Ensure there is good drainage• Repair water leaks as soon as they occur• Watch for leaky appliances• Be aware of the water pressure• Replace missing roof shingles• Test and inspect sump pumps• Know how to shut off water main• Know when to call for helpFor more information about SOS Mitigation, or to read the full article, please visit https://www.sosmitigation.com/10-tips-to-prevent-water-damage-in-your-home-or-business/ About SOS MitigationSOS Mitigation is a water damage restoration company that services all types of disasters, no matter how big or small. The company works directly with insurance companies to ensure its clients’ needs are completely taken care of during this stressful time. Available 24/7, SOS Mitigation provides superior customer service and dependability with the company’s licensed professionals and extensive industry knowledge.