San Francisco’s Factory Farm Moratorium Applauded by Animal Wellness Brands
San Francisco is setting an example to the rest of the state and country that the time is now to take action against factory farm expansion.”SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution that supports a moratorium on the construction and expansion of animal feeding operations, factory farms, and slaughterhouses in the state of California. The resolution also encourages the federal government to support the Farm System Reform Act, reintroduced earlier this year in the United States Senate by U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ). The companion legislation was reintroduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA).
“San Francisco is setting an example to the rest of the state and country that the time is now to take action against factory farm expansion,” noted Brandon Burr, Director of Food Policy for Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. “The animals raised for food at these concentrated animal feeding operations endure immense suffering and cruelty. And from an environmental standpoint, our planet cannot sustain perpetual expansion.”
Animal Wellness Action’s (AWA) endorsement of the Farm System Reform Act is just one facet of its broader factory farm campaign. Earlier this year, AWA was instrumental in the introduction of the Opportunities for Fairness in Farming (OFF) Act, led by Reps. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C. in the U.S. House, and Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Cory Booker, D-N.J., Rand Paul, R-Ky., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. in the U.S. Senate. The measure would better protect and support America’s smaller family farmers from the corruption within the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Commodity Checkoff Programs such as the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), and National Pork Producers Council (NPPC).
Animal Wellness Action (AWA) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies, and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
The Animal Wellness Foundation (AWF) is a Los Angeles-based private charitable organization with a mission of helping animals by making veterinary care available to everyone with a pet, regardless of economic ability. We organize rescue efforts and medical services for dogs and cats in need and help homeless pets find a loving caregiver. We are advocates for getting veterinarians to the front lines of the animal welfare movement; promoting responsible pet ownership; and vaccinating animals against infectious diseases such as distemper. We also support policies that prevent animal cruelty and that alleviate suffering. We believe helping animals helps us all.
The Center for a Humane Economy (CHE) is a non-profit organization that focuses on influencing the conduct of corporations to forge a humane economic order. The first organization of its kind in the animal protection movement, the Center encourages businesses to honor their social responsibilities in a culture where consumers, investors, and other key stakeholders abhor cruelty and the degradation of the environment and embrace innovation as a means of eliminating both.
