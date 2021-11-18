Network Slicing Industry to Generate $921 Million by 2027- Breaking all time Records
After COVID-19 situation demand for 5G use cases such as remote office, telemedicine, remote education, and robotics further boost the network slicing marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global Network Slicing Industry is mainly driven by factors such as the growing demand for next generation 5G phones, tasks which will enable a better speed and bandwidth capacity. Increase the use of the network connectivity box for Business 4.0; and the development of smart cities and smart services. In addition, the increasing demand for network performance is due to increasing mobile data traffic speeds for the demand of network connectivity. In addition, the development of Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) is expected to drive the growth of the company. However, security issues related to network connectivity are expected to affect the growth of the business to some extent. On the other hand, new demands from the government, industry and corporations are expected to bring positive benefits to the growth of the industry during the forecast period. In addition, the growth of telesurgery and autonomous vehicles is expected to provide growth opportunities for the industry during the forecast period.
In 2019, Solutions achieved the strongest growth in the slicing network industry and hopes to maintain its management in the next few years due to the increase in the implementation of communication solutions from mobile service providers to reduce the time. submission of new requests. And services. In addition, marketers announced the best network solutions to meet the different needs of their customers. However, the services are expected to experience the highest growth due to the widespread use of end-user referral and integration services as they allow good communication throughout the process.
According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Network Slicing Industry By Component, Type, Application, End User, Industry Vertical, and Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,” The global Network Slicing Industry size was valued at $172.56 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $921.02 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 140 Pages) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8281
By end-user, the global Network Slicing Industry share was dominated by the telecom operators segment in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, due to the increasing demand for better speed as well as bandwidth connectivity to serve customer needs. In addition, the leading telecom operators across the globe are actively partnering with network solution providers to test the network slicing technology capabilities. However, the enterprise segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the demand for robust network solutions to enhance productivity among enterprises.
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly pushed demands for broadband services with the help of growing mobile networking and remote access services in several industries such as retail, telecom, IT, and healthcare. As businesses around the globe has started to reopen, communications service providers are shifting their focus to 5G rollouts, and are accelerating investments in network slicing. In addition, COVID-19 has driven the demand for 5G use cases such as remote office, telemedicine, remote education, and robotics which further boost the Network Slicing Industry. In addition, the market players have introduced innovative network slicing products during the pandemic to ensure better network slicing services. This factor drives the market growth. For instance, in October 2020, Nokia announced the solution to offer automation of 4G & 5G network slicing across all network domains, including RAN, core, and transport. It has introduced new network management, orchestration, and controller capabilities to its solution, enabling mobile operators to deliver and assure network slicing services.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8281
Findings Of The Study
• By component, in 2019 the solution dominated the Network Slicing Industry size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the Network Slicing Industry forecast period.
• By type, the XX generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the XX segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.
• By application, the telecom operators segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, however, the enterprise segment is expected to witness the highest Network Slicing Industry growth rate in the forecasted period.
• Region-wise, the Network Slicing Industry was dominated by the North American region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.
Some of the key network slicing industry players profiled in the report include Affirmed Networks Inc., Argela Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mavenir, Nokia, Samsung, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE. This study includes market trends, Network Slicing Industry analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
Similar Reports –
1. Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market
2. Network function virtualization Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+ +1 8007925285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn