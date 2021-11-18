Air Bed Market | Projected to Shows Impressive Hike in Growth Rate by 2030

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An air bed is an inflatable bed made up of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), plastic, and rubber materials. These air beds are compactable and act as a space saver in daily life. These beds are very light weighted and easy to carry during travel. These are inflated using electric pumps to blow air. While inflating, air enters different chambers of air bed pads and forms layers, which helps to enhance sleeping experience and delivers extreme comfort to its consumers. Air beds are used as conventional beds in different sectors such healthcare evacuation, tourism, and medical sectors.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Many markets suffered from economic crisis during COVID-19, this includes the air bed market. Nation-wide lockdown was imposed by the government to control the spread of corona virus diseases,, which led to a great disruption in the supply chain of raw material & labor as well as disturbance in production cycle

Several make-shift hospitals and demand for beds to treat COVID patients triggered the demand for airbeds as they were both economical and best available alternative to conventional mattress and cotton beds. With minimum time to set it up for usage, air beds proved to be a hassle free answer to lack of beds in hospitals.

E-commerce played a significant role in uplifting and restoring the supply chain and production cycle. Restraints on travelling industries due to pandemic are one of the most influencing factors for decline in demand for air beds. Even after removal of restraints, people are avoiding travel due to spread to corona virus diseases. This is a major factor decreasing the demand for the air beds market.

Top Impacting Factors

Key players are indulging in the R&D process and trying to deliver improvised and innovated products to compete with rival products.

Innovation in air beds has led to adding some new and excellent features which helps to make usage of air beds hassle free for the end user. Addition of remote control technology in air beds and automatic inflation technology in one touch boosts the demand for air beds.

Air beds are majorly used by travelers, as air bed is compact and portable and can be easily carried during travel. These can be easily inflated by electric pumps by using charging sockets in car. These major factors influence the growth of the air beds market.

Application of air beds in different sectors such as forest conservation sectors and mountaineering sector is a prominent factor in the growth of the air bed market.

Market Trends

Increase in trend of travelling

Tourism sector is experiencing growth attributed to rise in trend of travel among youngsters. Air beds are important & smart gadgets are commonly used by travel during travel. Air beds are portable and easy to carry. Air bed helps to comfortably sleep on uneasy and Stoney surface, which enhances the travel experience of travelers.

Application of an air bed as n healthcare evacuation sheets

Air beds are majorly used as an evacuation sheet. These beds are permanently installed on evacuated patient beds. Patients with skin condition and injuries related to third degree burns prefer lying on air beds for better air circulation. Thus, air beds are a necessity in hospital wards.

Key Benefits of Report-

This study presents the analytical depiction of the air bed market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the air bed market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight air bed market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed air bed market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

