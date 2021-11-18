Governor Abbott Announces Expansion of CBRE’s Workforce in Dallas and Richardson

November 18, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that CBRE, Inc., the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, will, over the next 13 years, create 460 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment at its Dallas headquarters, and 550 new jobs and more than $13 million in capital investment at a new operations center in Richardson. Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grants of $3,450,000 and $3,300,000 have been extended to CBRE, Inc.

"Exceptional companies like CBRE are attracted to Texas because of our dynamic workforce and unrivaled business climate," said Governor Abbott. "CBRE's expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will bring over one thousand high-paying jobs and greater opportunities for the hardworking people of North Texas, and I look forward to a strong relationship with the company as we work together to keep Texas the national model for economic prosperity."

"CBRE is not a stranger to North Texas and its decision to sprout deeper roots in Dallas proves what many know about the thriving commercial real estate market here," said Senator Royce West. "Even in the midst of a pandemic, Dallas reported the most commercial real estate deals in the U.S. in 2020. Texas knows what it takes to attract businesses and looking forward into 2022, the markets agree with CBRE that Dallas is a great place to do business."

"CBRE is a great corporate citizen making a positive impact on North Texas, and the expansion of their global business base makes their impact even more significant," said Representative Morgan Meyer. "Their expansion means new jobs and growth and is a harbinger of the immense growth potential of North Texas."

"Once again Texas is proving to be the most attractive state in the country due to limited regulations, low taxes, quality education, prepared workforce, and strong economy,” said Senator Angela Paxton. "We are excited that CBRE is expanding its presence in Richardson as the North Texas community is a great place to live, work, and raise a family."

"I can think of no better place for a great company like CBRE, Inc. to sink deeper roots into than right here in the heart of North Texas," said Representative Jeff Leach. "With the expansion of its workforce at its global headquarters in Dallas County, CBRE will reap the benefit of strong schools, reliable infrastructure, low taxes and a tight-knit community of kind, warm and welcoming neighbors. I thank Governor Abbott for his strong and steady leadership of the Lone Star State, ensuring Texas remains the best place in America to live, work and raise a family."

"CBRE's growth in Dallas demonstrates once again that our city is a cutting-edge economic powerhouse," said Mayor Eric Johnson. "And this deal proves that we are committed to building for an even brighter future. We are thrilled to partner with CBRE, the state, and our local educational institutions to foster our city's burgeoning culture of innovation and to prepare our workforce for the jobs of tomorrow."

"As the heart of the Telecom Corridor(R) area and home to the Richardson IQ(R), we are proud CBRE has made the strategic choice to locate its operations center in this innovative ecosystem," said Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker. "The 550 new jobs that come with this project have good neighbors in an area especially designed for collaboration and we are excited about the possibilities CBRE has here in Richardson."

CBRE, a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.

