Victor Rancour Garrett Elmore Service Hero Academy

Victor Rancour, the well-known HVAC industry sales leader has announced, Service Hero Academy.

WESTMINSTER, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

MEDIA CONTACT:

Victor Rancour

ServiceHeroAcademy.com

victor@callservicehero.com

Orange County, California

(714) 325-2559

Industry Veteran Launches HVAC Training Tool

Victor Rancour, the well-known HVAC industry sales leader has announced, Service Hero Academy.

The website and soon-to-be app boast over 300 videos that train HVAC technicians on topics like AC and furnace tune-ups, diagnostics, and indoor air quality. To boost sales, techs can get further training on building urgency with customers, handling objections, and the estimation process to name a few.

Test your knowledge retention and earn certifications directly on the platform.

Not just a training tool, it’s a complete community where best practices can be shared and questions asked to fellow members.

Rancour says that the site is a big hit with 500 users joining in the first week. By next year, he forecasts 10,000.

“I love my career in HVAC, and after making millions in sales and starting my own HVAC company, I realized that my true passion was teaching others how to be successful in the industry. Service Hero Academy is a collection of everything I’ve learned and proven over the last 7 years.”

Garrett Elmore is Service Hero Academy’s CEO and business partner of Rancour. He comments, “The app is an alternative to trade school because it offers a real-world application with homeowners and involves a proven sales process.”

Rancour and Elmore claim that users will earn more than their peers coming out of the trade schools because the app teaches customer service, sales psychology, and confidence-building.

User members enjoy other benefits too like. podcast episodes, live Q&A sessions, discounts, and even regular sales contests.

The online tool is priced affordably at $245 per month for up to 5 users. “We wanted to provide a solution to the HVAC owner that they could trust and wouldn’t break the bank”, says Rancour.

For ambitious individuals willing to take charge of their career, it’s offered for just $49 per month.

Service Hero Academy comes with A 30-day money-back guarantee. To learn more visit ServiceHeroAcademy.com.

About Victor Rancour:

In addition to ServiceHero, Rancour started Absolute Air Flow Heating and Air. In 3 years, he was able to increase revenues to 30 million dollars. Before launching his own company, he was awarded AirTime 500’s number one selling tech in the country in just his first year. He has gone on to claim the award multiple times. Both Rancour and Elmore have been voted as the Top 40 Under 40 by ACHR Magazine

He credits his success to providing excellent customer service and genuinely caring about clients.