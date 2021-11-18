David Sans on How Cell Therapy Startups Can Help Streamline Healthcare as We Know It
The Future of Healthcare: David Sans on How Cell Therapy Startups Are a Bright SpotNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right now, cell therapy startups are doing incredible work. However, there are a lot of questions about how these companies will be able to scale progress to meet the needs of countless people all over the world. David Sans, healthcare investor and philanthropist, weighs in on this topic.
Cell therapy is defined as the transplant of healthy cells to replace damaged ones. However, this general explanation is being applied in numerous ways by numerous startups across the board. David Sans, a Chemical Engineer and investor in the healthcare industry, talks more about why he favors this innovation when he chooses how to spend his money and how these therapies are likely to streamline patient experience in the future.
Versatility at Work
Cell therapy (sometimes called regenerative medicine) can work with any cell group in the body. (While all cells follow a basic blueprint, they’ve evolved to specialize in different parts of the body.) Whether it’s a nerve or a blood cell, scientists can ‘grow’ neutral cells to match the functionality of whatever a patient needs. For instance, changing a stem cell into one with the same capabilities as a brain cell. Once the cells are ready for transplant, they’re injected into the patient based on their condition. For instance, heart cells could be infused directly into a damaged heart muscle.
David Sans notes that there’s a reason why you likely haven’t been offered this particular option though. That’s because cell therapy startups are having a difficult time scaling their research to meet the needs of millions of patients in the United States alone. There are also big questions to answer about everything from long-term efficacy to standardized practices.
That being said, it’s easy to spot the potential benefits of cell therapy with nothing more than a basic understanding of it. This is truly versatility on another level.
David Sans on the Future of Healthcare
When healthcare investors make decisions, those without the right background are sometimes drawn in by big promises. David Sans is a Chemical Engineer who knows how valuable his education is for making more strategic decisions. Instead of being lured in by unsubstantiated claims, he looks for startups that show real promise to solve real-world problems.
This is the only way that patients will ever get answers to the kinds of questions that plague them on a regular basis. From ‘how long will the pain last?’ to ‘do I have any other options?’, Sans knows that cell therapies can carve out a big place for themselves in the industry. His investments are fueling the scientists and researchers who will bring these therapies to larger markets.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-551-9491
email us here