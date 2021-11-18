Aegle Launches Aegle EASE Ultra-High Filtration Ear Loop Mask
Aegle, the maker of NIOSH-approved N95 respirators launched a new 5-layer ear loop face covering, Aegle EASE, which is equivalent to KN95 style ear loop mask
“Customers tell us they love our NIOSH-approved masks with headbands but want the convenience of wearing ear loops. Consumers can be assured that these masks are made with the same quality and care.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aegle, the manufacturer of NIOSH* approved N95 respirators, said on Tuesday it launched a new 5-layer ear loop face covering, Aegle EASE, which is equivalent to KN95 style ear loop mask. These masks provide an ultra-high level of protection available against transmission of the COVID virus, other airborne particles and pollution. The mask, for which no US regulatory standard exists, will be made in Houston with the same materials and production processes as the company’s NIOSH-approved masks. Aegle’s new face covering combines high-level protection while providing a more comfortable fit and excellent breathability. The new ear loop design won’t mess up hair styles – a concern of many consumers.
— Andy Moy, CEO
Aegle’s patent pending Authentication & Traceability technology prevents counterfeiting, guarantees testing performance, and ensures supply-chain security. Every box has an embedded NFC (near field communication) chip providing consumers with transparency into the products that they use allowing for peace of mind.
“We are launching Aegle Ease as a high filtration mask in response to consumer demand. Customers tell us that they love our NIOSH-approved masks which feature dual strapped headbands but sometimes want the convenience of wearing ear loops. While there is no US standard for the ear loop masks, consumers can be assured that these masks are made with the same quality and care,” said Andy Moy, CEO at Aegle.
Millions of imported masks are sold online each month to unsuspecting consumers, marketed as “FDA listed” or KN95, sewing confusion and leading to the defrauding of buyers. In September, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended all Americans wear N95 respirators and the FDA agreed, adding it would crack down on false marketing claims. No US authority can verify the effectiveness of cheap imported masks and the CDC says 60% of all imported KN95 masks (Chinese standard) are counterfeit or fake.
Aegle makes 100% of its products in Brookshire, Texas.
To buy your Aegle ear loop mask, click here: https://aegleco.com/collections/our-products/products/aegle-ease
*NIOSH – The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)
