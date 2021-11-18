American Air & Water Named Authorized Supplier for Aura Air Purification Products in USA
Warren Lynn, American Air & Water president, said: "Aura Air purifiers will prove a tremendous asset for schools, day care and the hospitality industry."HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Air & Water®, Inc has been named an authorized supplier of Aura Air purification products in the United States, it was announced here today by its president, Warren Lynn.
Aura Air, headquartered in Israel, is a global leader in air purification solutions. Its award-winning air purification technology filters indoor air while simultaneously detecting pollutants and destroying 99.9% of viruses and bacteria through its patented 4-stage purification process. It has been effectively tested against air tainted by SARS-CoV-2 particles including the Delta variant.
Lynn said American Air & Water®, based in South Carolina, “has been researching, developing and marketing air, surface and water disinfection systems since 1999, and is continually evaluating new partnerships that will provide disinfection solutions for our customers in the broad arena that we serve.”
“Without question we believe the Aura Air Purifier is the highest performing product of its kind at accessible price points, and will prove to be a tremendous asset for schools and day care facilities, as well as the entire hospitality industry,” said Lynn.
The Aura Air Purifier uses two patented methods, a Sterionizer™ and a copper-laced, high-efficiency particulate air filter as well as UVC light. The Sterionizer is an improved ionizer which works by circulating negative ions in the air to initiate a process that destroys the sickness-causing viruses. The purifier also includes a patented detection system that allows the air quality of any room where it’s installed to be monitored from a central location.
Roei Friedberg, Aura Air’s Chief Executive Officer, said he is “extremely pleased” about the new supplier relationship with American Air & Water. “Warren Lynn shares our commitment to quality and service, and his established network of relationships will help us expand to new markets and customers in the United States,” said Friedberg.
ABOUT AURA AIR - Aura Air has created the world’s smartest data driven air purification system, one that cleanses indoor air while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real time. Aura Air’s award-winning and patented technology filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique four stage purification process that captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs and allergens. Founded in 2017, Aura Air is now helping to purify air in homes, hospitals, schools, businesses hotels, restaurants, busses and nursing homes in more than 50 nations. Aura is headquartered in Israel with global offices in the U.S. and India. For more details, visit: www.auraair.io.
ABOUT AMERICAN AIR & WATER® -- For more than 20 years American Air & Water has been providing solutions for reducing human exposure to pollutants, and controlling the spread of harmful viruses and micro-organisms. It is a specialist in the field of air, water and surface disinfection and has provided significant research, and product development in the field as well as marketing support for several of the disinfection industry’s top-rated products. Visit: www.americanairandwater.com
