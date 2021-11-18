Locus AG Launches New CarbonNOW Program with Guaranteed Cash Payments
Upfront cash payments and minimal practice change create higher predictable revenue stream for row crop farmers
We recognized these valid concerns and our response is to offer the industry’s only carbon farming program that pays growers twice a year and provides the necessary verification work at no cost”SOLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing that less than 5% of U.S. farmers participate in carbon farming programs, Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) addresses growers’ top concerns by adding new incentives to its globally recognized CarbonNOW® program. These upgrades help eliminate uncertainties and make it easier than ever to participate, with guaranteed payments twice per year, earning the landowner a minimum of $48/acre over the four-year commitment, plus extra performance bonuses.
— Ariah Mazgajewski, Carbon & Sustainability Analyst for Locus AG
Carbon Payouts for Farmers
A Farm Progress panel polled in late October found that farmer hesitancy in joining carbon programs is linked to numerous factors, including carbon credit payments that typically don’t cover the costs of practice changes or program fees, burdensome data collection requirements and mistrust over promised payments that never materialize.
“We recognized and acknowledge these valid concerns and our response is to offer the industry’s only carbon farming program that pays growers twice a year and provides the necessary verification work at no cost,” said Ariah Mazgajewski, Carbon & Sustainability Analyst for Locus AG.
On top of the two guaranteed minimum payments per year, row crop farmers can also receive bonuses for additional carbon sequestered using the program’s soil probiotics—resulting in even higher earning potential.
Farm Data Collection and Costs
In addition to guaranteed minimums and upfront payments, Locus AG CarbonNOW leaders simplify the process by handling all soil sampling and data collection at no cost to the landowners. External, internationally recognized, third-party verification is used for complete program transparency.
Locus AG built a secure platform and assembled a team of experts to ensure participants in the CarbonNOW® program can rely on the proper support, secure data collection and verification to maximize carbon credit payouts. The type of data collected is similar to data already supplied annually to the local extension office.
Expanded Carbon Program Eligibility
Another differentiating feature of Locus AG’s CarbonNOW program is that farmers already practicing regenerative agriculture practices for years, such as no- or low-till farming, are eligible for participation.
Applying Locus AG’s award-winning Rhizolizer® or Pantego® lines of soil probiotics to crops qualifies as a new regenerative farming practice change needed for entry, while also supplying downstream benefits that improve soil health, increase yields and accelerate carbon sequestration.
The Locus AG soil probiotic treatments have a unique ability to supercharge soil carbon by an additional 2-3 tons per acre, mobilizing biology in the soil to supply farmers with greater flexibility to navigate soaring input prices, and boost productivity for higher profits.
“CarbonNOW bridges the gap for producers already engaged in regenerative practices or those just getting started to be rewarded for their commitment to sustainability and accelerate their per-acre revenue,” said Mazgajewski. “We’ve streamlined the entire carbon farming process so producers can focus on their primary business and reap the well-deserved financial benefits of their labor.”
Farmer Enrollment
Enrollment in the CarbonNOW program is open now with committed carbon credit buyers. Farmers interested in adding additional income to their 2022 planning calendar can visit LocusAG.com/CarbonNOW to see if they qualify.
###
About Locus Agricultural Solutions®
Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) is an agtech, certified B Corp™ and innovator member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development that is helping to solve the interrelated challenges of climate change and food security. Its innovative, award-winning microbial soil “probiotic” technologies and CarbonNOW® program give farmers a new way to boost yields, profit and accelerate carbon sequestration while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. The company’s success has received global recognition, including being named a Top 100 North America Winner by Red Herring, one of the Top New 50 Startups to Watch by Cleantech Group and winner of NREL’s Industry Growth Forum Outstanding Venture Award. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized green technology company. For more information, visit LocusAG.com.
Teresa DeJohn
Locus Agricultural Solutions (Locus AG)
+1 440-561-0800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Soil Carbon Sequestration: How it Works