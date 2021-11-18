Neurorehabilitation Devices Market size worth $ 4,933.67 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 16.75% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing government funding and support in research activities and the healthcare sector are some factors that might help in market growth for the Neurorehabilitation Devices Market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Neurorehabilitation Devices Market ” By Product (Brain-computer Interface, Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Stimulators, Wearable Devices), By Brain Stimulators (Non-invasive Stimulators and Invasive Stimulators), By Application (Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Stroke, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market size was valued at USD 1,448.97 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4,933.67 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.75% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Overview

The factors driving the global neurorehabilitation devices market are rising awareness among physicians with respect to these devices, the growing prevalence of neurological diseases, and the increasing geriatric population. As per Administration for community living, the population aged 65 and above is estimated to reach more than 80 million by 2050, which is twice what was estimated in 2012. This growth is leading to an increased prevalence of neurological diseases. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it has been estimated that almost 1,30,000 Americans die from stroke each year, i.e., an average of one person in America dies from stroke every 4 minutes.

Moreover, Asia Pacific accounts for two-thirds of the world’s disabled population and this number is expected to increase widely. Nonetheless, the emergence of wearable technology and robotics will have a tremendous impact on the development of neurorehabilitation devices and will push researchers and device manufacturers to bring new innovative products as per the global market needs. On the other side, the lack of skilled and trained professionals, many legislations and government regulations, and the high cost of treatment might hamper the growth of the global neurorehabilitation devices market.

However, the lack of skilled technical experts who have complete working knowledge and understanding of functionalities and control systems of neurorehabilitation devices is a key element that prohibits market growth. For instance, according to McKinsey Global Institute 2020 report, the EU-28 public sector has a shortage of around an 8.6milion people with the necessary skill across the three categories i.e., technological skills (1.7 million), digital citizenship skills (3.2 million), and classical skills (3.7 million). Also, the developing economies are not in a situation to roll out key improvements to their healthcare system.

Key Developments

In March 2021, DIH, the leading global robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider, announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Reha Technology. Under this, DIH will take over the distribution of Reha Technology’s robotics products, and effective immediately DIH will promote and distribute Reha Technology´s end-effector-based gait therapy devices in key markets such as Switzerland, Germany and the US.

In January 2019, Ekso Bionics entered into an agreement with Zhejiang Youchuang Venture Capital Investment Co., Ltd (ZYVC) to establish joint ventures for the development of a global exoskeleton manufacturing center and capture the potential exoskeleton market in China and other markets in Asia.

In March 2021, Bioventus Inc., a global leader in innovations for active healing, has acquired Bioness, Inc., a global leader in neuromodulation and rehabilitation medical devices through its innovative peripheral nerve stimulation (“PNS”) therapy and premium rehabilitation solutions.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Hocoma AG, Neofect, Reha Technology AG, and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market On the basis of Product, Brain Stimulators, Application, and Geography.

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, By Product Brain-computer Interface Neurorobotic Systems Brain Stimulators Wearable Devices







Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, By Brain Stimulators Non-invasive Stimulators Invasive Stimulators







Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, By Application Brain & Spinal Cord Injury Stroke Multiple Sclerosis Parkinson’s Disease Cerebral Palsy Others







Neurorehabilitation Devices Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



