Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market worth $ 24,752.20 Million by 2028 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

Integration of Piezoelectric Actuators with Haptic Technology to Provide Growth Opportunities for Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Piezoelectric Actuators And Motors Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID -19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Piezo Motors and Piezo Actuators) and Application (Automotive, Industrial and Manufacturing, Medical, Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, and Others), and Geography. The global piezoelectric actuators and motors market is expected to grow from US$ 14,547.86 million in 2021 to US$ 24,752.20 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage: Details

Market Size Value in: US$ 14,547.86 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by: US$ 24,752.20 Million by 2028

Growth rate: CAGR of 7.9% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period: 2021-2028

Base Year: 2021

No. of Pages: 167

No. Tables: 115

No. of Charts & Figures: 78

Historical data available: Yes

Segments covered: Product, Application, and Geography

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope: US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014704/

With the integration of piezoelectric actuators with haptic technology, the applications of piezo actuators have been increased in various electronics and semiconductors devices. Haptic technology involves enabling an electronic device to stimulate the human sense of touch by allowing humans to feel motion, vibration, or movement. At present, there are three mainstream technologies in haptic – eccentric rotating mass (ERM), motor and linear resonant actuator (LRA), and piezoelectric. Among the mentioned technologies, piezoelectric technology holds the edge over the rest, owing to its mechanical advantages such as faster response time, greater acceleration, and smaller size. In addition, piezo actuators are more power-efficient and provide haptic solutions with less power consumption compared to ERM and LRA technology.

The market growth in Europe is attributed to the significant use of piezoelectric actuators and motors in the automobile industry. North America is substantially contributing to the piezoelectric actuators and motors market, owing to various established industries in the region. Also, the MEA and South and Central America regions are contributing significantly to the global piezoelectric actuators and motors market growth. Further, the rise in the production of vehicles integrated with comfort features is expected to help the market growth. The growth of the piezoelectric actuators and motors market in the APAC region can be attributed to rising industrialization and the growing automotive sector.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market

The COVID-19 outbreak pandemic has led to disruptions in primary industries, such as automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer electronics, and semiconductors. Due to the pandemic, a sharp decline in the growth of these industries is limiting the growth of the piezoelectric actuators and motors market. Factory shutdowns, travel and trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the spread of infection have negatively impacted manufacturing, supply, and sale of piezoelectric actuators and motors negatively.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00014704

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruptions in primary industries including automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer electronics, and semiconductors. A sharp decline in the growth of mentioned industries due to the pandemic is limiting the piezoelectric actuators and motors market growth. Factory shutdowns, travel and trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the infection have impacted manufacturing, supply, and sales of piezoelectric actuators and motors product.

Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

APC International, LTD.; Johnson Electric Holdings Limited; Microfine Materials Technologies PTE LTD; Piezo Electric Technology CO., LTD.; TDK Corporation; PI (PHYSIK Instrumente) L.P.; and PIEZOMOTOR UPPSALA AB are among the key players in the global Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Order a Copy of Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014704/

In Turkey, FAULHABER is represented by its new distribution partner: EDEL Teknoloji Sistemleri. With effect from August 1st, 2019, EDEL Teknoloji Sistemleri San. Ve Tic. Ltd. Sti., based in Izmir, has taken over the distribution of FAULHABER Drive Systems’ products.

In March 2021, PI (Physik Instrumente), a technology leader for piezo applications and high precision positioning technology, acquired the Japanese company P•G•W Precision Granite W Co. Ltd. The acquisition was completed on February 25th, 2021.

Browse Related Reports and get a Sample copy

Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Piezoelectric Generation, Solar Power Generation, Thermoelectric Generation); Application (Consumer Electronics, Building and Home Automation, Transportation Industrial) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/piezoelectric-energy-harvesting-market

Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Piezoelectric sensors, Piezoelectric actuators, Piezoelectric transducers, Others); Material (Ceramics, Polymers, Others); End Users (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defens, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/thin-film-piezoelectric-devices-market

Extracorporeal Lithotripsy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Electrohydraulic technique, electromagnetic technique and piezoelectric technique); End Use(Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostics Centers and Clinics, Others) - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/extracorporeal-lithotripsy-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/pr/piezoelectric-actuators-and-motors-market

More Research: https://dailyresearchsheets.com/author/theinsightpartners/