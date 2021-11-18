Kaltura Extends Longstanding Go-To-Market Relationship With AWS

Kaltura’s primary cloud provider, AWS, fuels the rapid growth of the Kaltura Video Experience Cloud

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, announced that it is extending its longstanding work with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) as its primary cloud provider to support its rapid growth, leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS services including compute, storage, network & content delivery, analytics, containers, and media services. As part of this announcement, Kaltura shares that it has joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. As a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Kaltura is able to co-sell with the AWS Sales organization to accelerate sales cycles and drive new business. Following its acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Kaltura is building a go-to-market motion with AWS around key enterprise and public sector verticals in education, financial services, healthcare, and media & entertainment, and incorporating more native AWS data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) services into its platform.



Kaltura has leveraged AWS services to support its rapid growth since 2014, when the company enlisted the help of AWS to launch cutting-edge cloud TV solutions for media and telecommunications organizations. In 2020, Kaltura migrated the rest of its workloads, and the bulk of its corporate video business from its private data centers to AWS, which has now adopted over 30 AWS services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon CloudFront, AWS Elemental MediaLive, and AWS Elemental MediaPackage to name a few. The migration was timely given the need to support the massive growth in video consumption seen due to COVID-19. Since 2020, Kaltura, running on AWS, has also powered multiple AWS virtual events around the globe, including AWS re:Invent 2020 and select AWS Summits, engaging hundreds of thousands of users globally.

The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) hosts an annual conference, ISTELive, focused on equipping the community of global educators to leverage technology to transform teaching and learning. “This year we delivered our event virtually using Kaltura’s Virtual Event platform, and the event was a huge success,” said Jennifer Ragan-Fore, Chief Experience Officer at ISTE. “The Kaltura platform supported our 13,000 participants and over 150,000 viewing hours with a stable, reliable, and feature-rich environment for us, and an accessible and engaging experience for our participants. On top of that, the partnership we experienced with Kaltura – from initial exploratory conversations through event execution – gave us the confidence and support to run a hugely successful event.”

Today, running on AWS, Kaltura powers video for hundreds of educational institutions around the world, including over 50% of the top US research universities and seven Ivy League schools. The company also provides video solutions for leading media and telecom companies, including 15 major cloud TV providers; as well as communication, collaboration, learning, and virtual events for large-scale global enterprises. Kaltura customers include 25% of the US Fortune 100, such as Amazon who uses Kaltura for a variety of event programs.

“Our longstanding work with AWS has enabled us to launch ground-breaking, cloud-based video products and solutions in record time, massively scale up our workloads, and significantly expand our global reach,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Kaltura. “Due to the reliability, flexibility, security, and scalability of one of the world’s leading clouds, as well as the breadth and depth of AWS services like analytics and media services, we are able to drive innovation and develop engaging user experiences for millions of end users powered by our video experience cloud. We will continue to innovate with AWS, as our trusted cloud provider, to enable customers to harness the power of video to boost collaboration, productivity, and engagement.”

“Technology companies, like Kaltura rose to the challenge when the pandemic hit, driving innovation addressing the scale, reliability, engagement, and data requirements needed in today’s video-centric world,” said Rachel Thornton, Vice President, Global Marketing at AWS. “We are proud to work with Kaltura to bring video experiences to customers, helping to keep people connected and engaged.”

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. www.kaltura.com.

